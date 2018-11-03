Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A calf humpback whale was set free after becoming caught in shark nets off Burleigh Heads this morning (3/11/18). Picture: Supplied.
A calf humpback whale was set free after becoming caught in shark nets off Burleigh Heads this morning (3/11/18). Picture: Supplied.
Pets & Animals

Calf whale rescue after caught in shark nets

by Michael Saunders and Emily Halloran
3rd Nov 2018 8:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BABY humpback was rescued after being caught in shark nets off Burleigh Heads early this morning.

Witnesses reported seeing the calf whale stuck in the nets as its mother swam nearby around 6am with Sea World's marine rescue team being notified.

A Sea World spokesman said the young whale was set free by rescuers at around 7am.

"It was a humpback calf and the nets were entangled around its head," the spokesman said.

"It was seen swimming off with its mum once it was free."

 

A Sea World marine rescue boat was able to set the calf humpback whale free from the shark nets off Burleigh Heads this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran.
A Sea World marine rescue boat was able to set the calf humpback whale free from the shark nets off Burleigh Heads this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran.

More to come.

animals burliegh heads calf gold coast humpback shark nets whale

Top Stories

    Global dreams don't take flight as airport plans grounded

    premium_icon Global dreams don't take flight as airport plans grounded

    News International passenger planes grounded for now, focus on trade

    Inspiring stories from these amazing CQ women

    premium_icon Inspiring stories from these amazing CQ women

    Life Raw insight into the trials and tribulations faced by many

    48 hours across the region

    48 hours across the region

    News Check out these hot events over the weekend

    Couple steals white ute from Kawana home

    Couple steals white ute from Kawana home

    News POLICE searching for couple who stole Holden ute from Rocky home

    Local Partners