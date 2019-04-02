Call for coal windfall reinvestment into Browne Park Stadium

COAL ADVOCATE: Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane would like to see the money from metallurgical coal poured back into Queensland projects like the Browne Stadium upgrade.

COAL ADVOCATE: Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane would like to see the money from metallurgical coal poured back into Queensland projects like the Browne Stadium upgrade. Contributed

RIDING the back of a resources windfall, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has left the door open for Federal Government funding support for the Browne Park Stadium upgrade.

"I have had various conversations with stakeholders from Browne Park and from Rocky Rugby League and their redevelopment of Browne Park would certainly deliver a new project and facilities," Ms Landry said.

"I would be receptive, should the State Government be prepared to bring me the costings, to support the project. Like others in the region, though, I fear the ALP will not be willing to share information on this project; they certainly have been thus far."

This news comes just as Australia's budget is being handed down tonight - over a billion dollars healthier thanks to Queensland's metallurgical coal.

The Queensland Resources Council believes the extra $1 billion windfall, dubbed the 'Maroon Fund', would be better spent helping Queenslanders, including funding the $100 million stadium upgrade of Browne Park.

Capricorn MP Michelle Landry and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg at Callide Mine discussing the importance of the coal sector

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said Queensland produced the lion's share of Australia's metallurgical coal and deserved the money reinvested back into their State, where the coal was produced and exported from.

"That extra revenue is the equivalent of $200 for every man, woman and child living in Queensland. Communities like Rockhampton should benefit from this unbudgeted-for windfall," Mr Macfarlane said.

"So what we're saying to both sides of politics in Canberra is make the redevelopment of Browne Park and other projects in Queensland a priority over states and communities who turn their nose up at coal, but are happy to take the cash from it. I am urging community groups, charities, local councils and other industries to nominate their project and cause for the Maroon Fund."

The QRC planned to collate nominations after the April5 deadline and provide them to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten prior to the Federal election.

Ms Landry said she was keen on delivering investment to Central Queensland, pointing to money already delivered for major infrastructure projects.

"It is literally the basis of everything I do to bring more government investment to our region," MsLandry said.

Apply for Maroon funding at: www.qrc.org.au.