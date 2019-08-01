Call for CQ's input into a Northern Australia inquiry

PLANS have been revealed to run a microscope across the Government's handling of Northern Australia including the controversial NAIF which is yet to green-light any Central Queensland projects.

Earlier this month, the Senate backed Labor's motion to establish a cross-party Senate inquiry into the effectiveness of the Australian Government's Northern Australia agenda.

Keen to apply the pressure on the Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan, Labor's Shadow Minister for Northern Australia Murray Watt said the government had failed to meet expectations.

Senator Canavan refuted the claims saying the government had successfully delivered 41 of the 51 measures contained in the 2015 White Paper on Developing Northern Australia.

Senator Watt has called for submissions from business, individuals and other organisations to have their say.

"Those with an interest in the future of Northern Australia now have the opportunity to write to the committee and let us know what funding pathways are working well, how they can be improved and whether current programs such as the NAIF can be refined to better develop the north," he said.

"Northern Australians deserve the best policies, to deliver on the region's incredible potential. The central aim of the select committee's inquiry will be to ensure that the government's agenda is truly delivering economic and social progress for residents and businesses in Northern Australia.

"This inquiry will stretch the width of Northern Australia and consult broadly across communities, businesses, established and emerging industries."

Senator Canavan dismissed the inquiry as "an exercise by Labor to pick apart the government's development agenda for Northern Australia".

"Senator Watt's majority Labor-Greens committee proves neither of those parties have learned lessons from the federal election," he said.

"They have never outlined a vision to match that already being delivered by the government. Instead, they are pursuing a wrecking agenda.

"Senator Watt has never been a member of the joint standing committee on Northern Australia, never attended a hearing of that committee and is, at best, a FIFO senator for anywhere outside south-east Queensland."

Senator Canavan said since last year's change to the NAIF investment mandate, NAIF has averaged about one funding decision per month over the last 12 months, a third of which have been for Queensland projects.

"Through the NAIF, had invested $1.4 billion in loans, through investment decisions and conditional approvals, to 13 infrastructure projects across northern Australia, including $783 million for projects in Queensland," he said.

Submissions for the inquiry close on September 20.

Information on making a submission can be found on the committee's website, at https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/NorthernAustraliaAgenda.