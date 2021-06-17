Call for info about injured dog found near Rocky

RSPCA Queensland’s Rockhampton Inspector Clare Gordon is calling for information about an injured dog found wandering in the Kabra area.

The female cross breed was spotted in the area over five days and has a fractured leg that may need to be amputated.

She is believed to be between 1 and 2 years old.

A member of the public took her to a local vet on Tuesday and she came into RSPCA care on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information should call 1300 ANIMAL.