Call for input on Rocky’s massive artwork plan

ART INITIATIVE: Following the success of murals being painted on silos throughout Australia, including these award-winning Thallon silo artworks near the Queensland, Rockhampton will soon have its own large-scale artworks.

THE community is being called on to offer suggestions on what should be included in one of the largest artworks seen in Central Queensland.

After purchasing the shuttered Parkhurst cement plant in 2018, the JRT Group has been busy cleaning up and repurposing the site, which is now known as the Lily Place Industrial Precinct.

JRT has set its sights on beautifying the site’s six silos with mural artwork to capitalise on the growing trend of adorning Australia’s silos with art works – a drawcard for attracting tourists to regional centres.

ART PLAN: The six silos at Parkhurst's Lily Place Industrial Precinct are a massive canvas that local artists Bill and Luke Gannon can't wait to get painting on.

JRT director Jason Thomasson announced earlier this month locally acclaimed artists Bill and Luke Gannon were the preferred artists to pain the commissioned mural.

“Whilst this will be the Gannons’ first foray into silos, they have completed many large scale works in the Central Queensland region including at CQUniversity, where they completed 4x3 storey walls, eight wide columns and a 40 metre under croft ceiling,” Mr Thomasson said.

“We intend for these silos to be included on the Australian Silo Art Trail, of which there are only currently three sites in Queensland, and these will be the first silos north of Monto in Central Queensland.

POPULAR TREND: There's a 200km silo trail attracting tourists to regional Victoria.

“We are excited for the silos at Lily Place to work to compliment existing tourism and events in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region and expect it to be a place to stop and grab a the perfect photo.”

Community consultation opened this week with JRT inviting locals to offer their suggestions on what should feature in the artworks.

“Help us decide how to honour the history and heritage of the Central Queensland region by giving your ideas on what should be painted on the six Lily Place silos,” JRT said on social media.

“We envisage these silos complement the current Central Queensland tourist attractions and events in the region, whilst also showcasing the history and heritage of the Central Queensland region.”

Artists Luke and Bill Gannon (front) and JRT's Brad Neven and Jason Thomasson are looking forward to hearing what ideas the community has for the murals on the Parkhurst silos.

Artist Bill Gannon said he was delighted to be involved in the art project at such a prominent location, clearly visible to traffic on the Bruce Highway.

“Silos have been on both myself and my son Luke’s bucket list for a long time and whilst we have a number of memorable murals both in Central Queensland and Melbourne this is by far the most interesting canvas,” Mr Gannon said.

“We envisage iconic artwork on the silos that were built in the 1960s and hope to be able to bring some of the heritage and history of the Central Queensland Region to the site.”

To offer your suggestions, visit JRT’s social media page or email marketing@jrtgroup.com with your suggestions before December 23, 2020.