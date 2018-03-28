Call for job hungry CQ contractors as $121 million job nears

Current Queensland Government concept plans for the work shows the huge roundabout at the Sterling Drive intersection, a few hundred metres north of Korte's Resort.

Current Queensland Government concept plans for the work shows the huge roundabout at the Sterling Drive intersection, a few hundred metres north of Korte's Resort. Adam Wratten

THE long awaited duplication of the Bruce Highway North of Rockhampton is edging tantalisingly close to the construction phase.

The Queensland Government is currently seeking tenders from contractors for the $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade.

The upgrade, which was initially announced in 2016, would involve the duplication of the Bruce Highway from the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd through to 400m north of Terranova Drv (a distance of 5.4km), the realignment of Boundary Road South for over 1.1km.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the Australian and Queensland Governments have jointly funded the $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade.

"The concept plan for the major highway upgrade was released in June 2017,” the spokesperson said.

"Since releasing the concept, Transport and Main Roads has progressed the detailed design, environmental and hydraulic assessments and community consultation.”

On the TMR website, the project was slated to commence construction sometime in 2018 and to be completed in 2019.

The construction project promises to be a boon for job hungry CQ residents with one Brisbane engineering company, Moggill Constructions, already seeking expressions of interest from local companies to assist with their tender application.

They are seeking locals who can provide a range of services including plant hire, structural concrete works, kerb and footpath concrete works, guardrail, traffic management, drainage contractors, fencing and brick work, rate 3 electrical, signal and lighting, noise barriers, landscaping, line-marking and stone-pitching.

The northern area of Rockhampton is recognised as a vital growth corridor and this upgrade will not only improve a section national highway, but also enhance the safety and capacity issues for the only arterial road to service the industrial, commercial and residential developments in the vicinity of Parkhurst.

The Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade is identified in two stages:

Stage 1 incorporates the 1.75km section of highway between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road intersection and Rachel Drive.

Stage 2 extends a further 1.05km between Rachel Drive and Ramsay Creek. The project traverses the northern suburb of Parkhurst and Glenlee with medium density residential to the east and light industrial to the immediate west.

The site construction process will not be confirmed until the construction tender is awarded, however it is expected that the new bridge structures at Limestone Creek and Ramsay Creek will be among the first site activities completed.

