Call for new competition skate park

CAPRICORN Coast skateboarders, cyclists, roller-skaters and scooter riders are calling for another skate park/multi-use public space on the Coast to complement the existing park and cater for the increasingly popular competition circuit, which could bring more visitors to the region.

Wade Smith, the father of avid 12-year-old skateboard enthusiast Mack, is a huge advocate for a new facility for youth.

“My son and his mates are all avid skateboarders who regularly use the facility situated in Yeppoon and, while it is a great facility, it just isn’t large enough to cater to the increasing popularity of the sport,” Mr Smith said.

“We often go to the skate park and find it crowded with young people running into each other, which leads to injuries.

“Skateboarding, scooter riding and roller-skating are fabulous ways to keep our young people active and involved in healthy outdoor recreation, which in turn reduces the risk of obesity and diabetes.

“It gets children outside, which helps their mental and physical health, while getting them away from their devices and communicating directly with their friends.

“It also gives young people something proactive to do, which has been proven to reduce the risk of juvenile crime.”

Mr Smith said a new larger multi-use facility would also attract bigger and better competition to the region, which is already happening in the likes of Mackay’s Sugar Bowl.

“A new larger multi-use park would also give future Olympians a facility to train in the sport of skateboarding,” he said.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will for the first time feature skateboarding as an Olympic event.

“It’s time for us to look at what other councils have done and offer our children another option, which will reduce the number of collisions and injuries that are currently occurring at the existing Yeppoon Skate Park,” Mr Smith said.

“We currently have a physical and online petition available for signing at change.org/p/livingstone-shire-council-yeppoon-2nd-skate-park-and-multi-use-public-space.

“We also have a Facebook site called Capricorn Coast New Skate Park and Multi-use Public Space.

“We have contacted all the Livingstone Shire councillors, the member for Keppel and member for Capricornia and hope we can gain support from them and from the community for this initiative.

“We would like to encourage everyone to get their name on the petition so we can push for some positive change for our up-and-coming skaters, bike riders, roller-skaters and scooter riders.”

Mr Smith said the petition group would like Livingstone Shire Council to seek state and/or federal government funding to finance a new facility.

“We have been in touch with other councils and researched what they have done. Given the increasing popularity of the sport, now is a fabulous time to get a new facility up and running for our young people and for future generations of skateboard enthusiasts.

“We would love to see the new facility located at the far end of the old railway land opposite the Rail Trail, but are open to other suggestions of appropriate sites that could be made available.”

Pro skateboarder Theo George, who works with disengaged youth and coaches young skateboarders, said while the current skate park has an awesome design, it is simply not deep enough to be suitable for competition skateboarders.

“They are usually anywhere from 9- to 12-foot deep, with extensions to cater to the transitions,” Theo said.

“What we have currently in Yeppoon is just too tight to draw different lines.

“The Sugar Bowl in Mackay is the perfect example of what is needed for competitions and skateboarding events.

“With skateboarding now included as an Olympic sport, it would be fabulous to have another larger skate park constructed that would be more suitable for competition training and to host major skateboarding events that would draw people from all areas to compete.”