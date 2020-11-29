Call for One Nation to remove ‘nasty’ signs

SIGN ANGST: This still-standing One Nation Party attack billboard (authorised by James Ashby) and other election signage is upsetting Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and locals alike.

SIGN ANGST: This still-standing One Nation Party attack billboard (authorised by James Ashby) and other election signage is upsetting Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and locals alike.

WANTING to be free of reminders of the at-times ugly State Election campaign, Brittany Lauga has called for the One Nation Party to take down its inflammatory signage.

Seeing the signs still standing around the region almost one month on from election day, the re-elected member for Keppel’s patience has run out.

She took to social media to declare that “the people have spoken” before calling on Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party, One Nation Keppel candidate Wade Rothery, and Pauline Hanson’s chief of staff James Ashby to “remove their nasty election signs”.

“Politics can be a nasty business and these signs, authorised by James Ashby, show how low and desperate One Nation has sunk,” Ms Lauga said.

SIGNAGE FURORE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga is upset to see signs attacking her still standing a month after the State Election.

“I’m proud that the Labor primary vote in Keppel was more than the LNP and One Nation combined.

“One Nation treated the people of Keppel as fools and the people responded with a crumbling ON vote on election day.”

Ms Lauga said hundreds of people had contacted her to voice their disgust in the One Nation signs after they were erected around the community more than 12 months ago.

“The good people of Keppel know how hard I’ve worked since I was elected to deliver $29 million for the new Yeppoon lagoon, an extra 93 doctors and 192 extra nurses in our hospitals and a brand new $14.3 million detox and rehab centre for CQ with construction starting soon,” she said.

“These signs are defamatory and, in the end, backfired. That was reflected in the vote.

Brittany Lauga and her father Peter McKee at her recent swearing in at parliament.

“The signs falsely claim that I can’t be trusted. Well, the vote would tell you that the people of Keppel trust me to be their representative for the next four years.”

“Thank you to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, all of my team of volunteers and supporters and importantly, to the good people of Keppel who have trusted me with another term of hard work, passion and determination to make our community stronger.”

Mr Rothery responded saying both he and volunteers removed the majority of signs the day after the election, with exception to one or two on padlocked properties.

They donated the metal to non-for-profit organisations including the Men’s Shed in Emu Park and Yeppoon.

READ MORE:

>> CQ’s ‘gutter politics’ blasted by Rocky MP

>> Brittany hits back in billboard battle

>> ‘Girl power’: Lauga calls election a triumph for women

One Nation Party Leader Pauline Hanson with candidate for the seat of Keppel, Wade Rothery at pre-polling.

“Any signs that were knocked over and thrown into bushland have also been recovered, however I would encourage people who may find any others to private message me on Facebook or email and I will arrange their pick-up and disposal immediately,” Mr Rothery said.

“While I’m keen to see the billboard on Yeppoon to Rockhampton road replaced, the company who handle that have informed me that they will get to it as soon as possible.”

Mr Ashby responded saying false allegations by Ms Lauga were nothing new.

“No election signage erected throughout Keppel during the six month Queensland campaign was authorised by myself,” Mr Ashby said.

One Nation party officials Steve Dickson (left) and James Ashby. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

“Ms Lauga was only re-elected off the preference deal she did with the Greens.

“If property owners choose to continue to display signage that outline their lack of trust for the local Member of Keppel to do what’s right for the region, it’s up to her to prove them wrong.”