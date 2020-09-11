Menu
Energy Minister Anthony Lynham. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Politics

Call for permanent fuel price reporting

Timothy Cox
11th Sep 2020 3:23 PM
BARRING a change of government, Central Queenslanders may need to wait until December to see if mandatory fuel price reporting will be made law.

Last month, Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham announced a “surge” of drivers checking petrol prices on comparison apps and websites, thanks to the State Government’s fuel price reporting trial.

The two-year trial, due to end this December, forced servos to tell the government their prices, which were then passed on to app and web developers.

An interim report on the trial said price-checking Rockhampton motorists could have saved $81 during the trial’s first year.

This morning, RACQ called on both sides of politics to commit to making the data-sharing agreement permanent.

Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart. Picture: Tara Croser
Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart. Picture: Tara Croser

Dr Lynham responded that Labor would wait to see what is contained in the next report.

“Drivers are checking fuel prices twice as much as they used to,” he said.

“I encourage them to keep doing this and spend their petrol money with servos who are doing the right thing.

“We’ll make a call on continuing the trial when the independent report comes in in December.”

LNP Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart said that his party had a plan for fairer fuel prices.

“Labor only planned a two-year-trial of real-time fuel price monitoring and that shows their heart just isn’t in it,” he said.

“An LNP Government will make real-time fuel price monitoring compulsory for every retailer to save motorists money.

“There will be no more trials under the LNP – we’ll make this happen.”

