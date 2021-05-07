Call for smooth transition from coal-fired power in regions

A miner’s union is calling for the establishment of a statutory authority to oversee the transition from an “inevitable” shutdown of coal-fired power stations in Queensland.

The CFMEU Mining and Energy division is calling on the state government for a new Workers Future Authority – a statutory body that is independent from government departments and receives resourcing from the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

The authority’s role would be to manage industry transformation and workers transitioning to alternate employment.

It would also be tasked with identifying and attracting new industries to impacted regions and identify areas for skills development, training, and government investment.

CFMEU Mining and Energy division Queensland president Stephen Smyth said with Queensland’s energy sector rapidly shifting from its traditional reliance on coal-fired power generation, the time to act was now.

“It’s inevitable coal-fired power stations will shut down or ‘mothball’ units over the next 20 years, potentially causing great pain and upheaval for workers, families, and communities,” Mr Smyth said.

“The Palaszczuk government must therefore act early to ensure regional mining and energy generation communities have an active role in driving transitional arrangements.

“An adequately resourced and funded independent authority could work on ensuring that future jobs stay in regional Queensland and ensure sustainable, liveable communities.”

The Collinsville Power Station.

More stories:

’A place to call home’: How traineeship changed man’s life

BHP ‘risks safety’ with gender quotas, union claims

He said future mining, carbon-capture-and-storage, solar, wind or hydrogen projects must be planned so that Queensland’s regional communities can adjust.

Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said there were no plans to decommission any publicly-owned generation assets in Queensland ahead of their time.

“Queensland needs significantly more generation to meet our aspirations for growth of our manufacturing and resources sectors, and our publicly-owned assets will play a key role in Queensland’s future energy mix,” Mr de Brenni said.

“We are committed to engaging with the workforce and their representatives on future plans for energy in Queensland.

“We will consider any proposals that support jobs in the regions and look forward to working with the union going forward.”

On Tuesday, Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese told Mackay media there would not be a new coal-fired power station built in Australia.

“There won’t be one started in the future because of the market determination that renewables are the cheapest new form of energy,” Mr Albanese said.



Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons