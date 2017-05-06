Call goes out for Beef Australia 2018 volunteers

HELD once every 3 years here in Rocky, Beef Australia 2018 is shaping up to be the biggest expo yet.

Today marks one year exactly from the start of the big event.

With the sheer magnitude of this event comes the requirement for lots of helping hands, this is where volunteers play such an important role and Beef Australia needs you.

Sannu came onboard as a volunteer at Beef Australia 2015 and donated her time as one of an on-site Chinese translators for the event.

Sannu has signed up again for the 2018 event and hopes others do the same.

"I really enjoyed my time volunteering for Beef Australia 2015, it gave me a chance to learn a lot about the Australian beef industry, and also the opportunity to make lots of news friends all over Australia,” she said.

Beef Australia is now calling for expressions of interest for volunteering in 2018. To register simply visit the Beef Australia website and fill in the contact form on the volunteer page.

"There were roughly 100 volunteers registered in 2015, and our aim is to double that for 2018,” the event's marketing and communication coordinator Sarah Mitchell-Anyon said.

"We have had volunteers register their interest from all over the region which is fantastic to see.

"Volunteers are what help to make this event what it is, and to play a part in that is such a kick for everyone involved.”

Visit www.beefaustralia.com.au for information.