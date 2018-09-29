Menu
RADF2..Say hello to the new Assessment Panel members for the Regional Arts Development Fund, Leo Honek, Anni Simmons and Phill Jenkins.
Call out for CQ artists to apply for arts development funds

29th Sep 2018 11:16 AM
NEED funding to help get an arts project off the ground? The Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) might be able to help.

Round 1 of 2018-2019 RADF is open and applications are being sought for projects that will start after December 1.

RADF is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Rockhampton Regional Council, supporting professional artists and arts practice in regional areas.

There are eight categories for projects including: individual professional development; skills development workshops; creative development of new work; cultural tourism; collections/stories and exhibitions; regional partnerships; concept development; and arts festivals and performances.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Services Committee Councillor Rose Swadling encouraged people and groups from all art forms to apply.

"RADF is very much a local arts funding program. A partnership between Rockhampton Regional Council and the Queensland Government, the grants are recommended by a local committee who are familiar with the priorities of the local arts scene. So it's helping grass roots projects that fit in with our local cultural priorities,” she said.

Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said investing in creative and cultural experiences through the Regional Arts Development Fund strengthened regional communities, boosted cultural tourism, and enhanced the quality of life in rural and remote towns and cities.

"RADF is a unique partnership between the Queensland Government and Rockhampton Regional Council to support local talent, unite communities and celebrate the arts across the state.

"The Queensland Government, through Arts Queensland, is contributing $2.08 million in 2018-19 in partnership with 58 councils statewide to help deliver cultural experiences which align with local priorities,” Ms Enoch said.

Applications close Monday, October 29.

For more information, contact the council on 4932 9000 or email RADF@rrc.qld.gov. au. Download forms from www.rockhamptonregion.qld. gov.au/radf

