Call out for questions for Shorten's Rocky town hall meeting

Bill Shorten attends a community forum in Rockhampton on August 15, 2016. He'll be back to answer more of your questions this Wednesday night.

Bill Shorten attends a community forum in Rockhampton on August 15, 2016. He'll be back to answer more of your questions this Wednesday night. Michelle Gately

OPPOSITION leader Bill Shorten is set to host a Q&A session at his Rockhampton town hall meeting this Wednesday.

The Morning Bulletin is putting the call out to CQ residents to put their thinking caps on to come up with some excellent questions to put to the man would could be our next Prime Minister, who will be joined by Queensland Senator Chris Ketter and Labor's new candidate for the electorate of Capricornia, Russell Robertson.

Russell Robertson, the freshly announced Labor candidate to challenge for the seat of Capricornia. Contributed

It was expected to be a tightly contested federal election later this year and the result in CQ could be decided by the various political party's stances on the issues that are important to you.

Mr Shorten has already flagged key CQ issues he'll be targeting including generating employment, support new local industries, cracking down on unfair labour hire practices and building new local infrastructure including the Rookwood Weir and the South Rockhampton flood levee.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten at the community forum in Rockhampton in 2016. Michelle Gately

The people of CQ will no doubt want to challenge Mr Shorten on his wavering support for Adani project and for the CQ mining industry in general.

Be sure to post your questions in the comments section below or on Facebook.

Here's some of the questions for Mr Shorten we've been asked so far:

Chris Sinclair: Will you ban Muslim immigration? If not ? Why not? The problems its causing. Also will you ban the burqua? For security reasons.

Chris Roy: Why is so much of taxpayers money being sent over seas to improve other countries?

Melissa Gold: What is his vision for the thousands employed in coal mining across Central Queensland?

Will he support future coal mines and future coal mining employment?

Why is he so opposed to the employment of the Wangan and Jagalingou people within the Galilee Basin? Does he not agree that the 7% employment requirement of the Adani Mine would generate a generational employment change for the Wangan and Jagalingou people?

Why are green leaning voters in the capital cities more important than the working families in Central Queensland?

Jill Bowles: How many backflips are you going to do on Regional Qld?

Gavin Wood: What's the secret to your irresistible good looks?

Betty Catlin: The drug problem Australia is experiencing and the effect it is having on the country. What part does he see him and this Government playing in trying to address the issue.

Marcia Miller: How much is a loaf of bread...do you even know the price of any of the everyday grocery lines? Have you ever worked in the paddock at 42+ degrees for days/weeks/months and can honestly say keep working at that until you are 65+.

Shelley Truscott: Why does GKI still have no action. P&O Cruises stated they would stop at GKI if there was public amenities on the beachfront.

Town Hall meeting details:

Where: Rockhampton Leagues Club, Cambridge St, Rockhampton.

When: 5.30pm for a 6pm start on Wednesday February 21, 2018.

RVSP's are essential for the meeting - if you are interested in attending, please visit this website to register:

https://www.alp.org.au/rockhampton_town_hall_feb2018