Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
REPORT: Regional communities are in need of support to diversify their economy. Picture: Minerals Council of Australia
REPORT: Regional communities are in need of support to diversify their economy. Picture: Minerals Council of Australia
News

Call to diversify economy and depend less on mining

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
20th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEW economic report has found regional communities are in need of support to diversify their economy so they are less dependent on mining and more resilient to “external shocks”.

The Next Economy will today release its new economic report, What Queensland Wants, following a year-long consultation process with industry, government and community representatives across regional Queensland.

The report reveals big and bold ideas to create new jobs and investment opportunities in a low-carbon economy.

In a full section devoted to the sector, it noted mining was the most controversial topic explored during the consultation activities.

More stories:

Resource sector injects billions into CQ communities

Miner reports 32% drop in met coal after gas incident

Mining giant’s Bowen Basin sites weather COVID storm

“While nearly all acknowledged the economic benefits to their region and that most had learned to live with the negative impact of the resources industry, some expressed concern about growing climate impacts,” the report said.

“Many participants also expressed concerns about the growing divide in public opinion as to whether Queensland should continue to invest in the expansion of the coal and gas industry.”

The Coppabella Mine southwest of Mackay. Picture: Macarthur Coal Ltd
The Coppabella Mine southwest of Mackay. Picture: Macarthur Coal Ltd

Among the recommendations from those consulted was a need for a diversification of regional economies to ensure they were less dependent on mining.

The report also called for the development of a transition plan to manage the shift from coal to renewable energy generation and to support workers and the community with training and new employment.

It suggested more investment was needed in the exploration, mining and processing of other commodities such as lithium, copper, zinc, nickel and rare earth minerals.

The report recommended action was needed for more mining royalties to flow to the regions, the security of local mining jobs and proper rehabilitation of mine sites.

Subscriber benefits:

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

The Next Economy is a not-for-profit organisation established to “transform economic systems to enable both people and planet to thrive”.

It provides policy and strategic advice to all levels of government and industry, as well as training, planning and project management support to regional areas confronting economic challenges.

economy mining news regional queensland regions
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld Govt shoots down campaign for Emu Park High School

        Premium Content Qld Govt shoots down campaign for Emu Park High School

        News 70 per cent of phone surveyed Keppel residents supported an Emu Park High School but the Queensland Government has quoted enrolment figures to prove it wasn’t feasible.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time to make tough refugee decisions

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time to make tough refugee decisions

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Meth addict jumps back fence trying to flee police

        Premium Content Meth addict jumps back fence trying to flee police

        Crime He ran from police when they arrived to arrest another man.

        Paramedics treat multiple patients at Sth Rocky crash

        Premium Content Paramedics treat multiple patients at Sth Rocky crash

        News BREAKING: Paramedics are treating multiple patients at the scene...