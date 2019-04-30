Menu
FAMILY FAVOURITES: Moonlight movies will be held across the region in the month of May.
Call your friends, bundle up your kids for moonlight movies

30th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
PACK your picnic basket, call your friends and bundle up your kids because Rockhampton Regional Council will host free movies under the stars this May.

There will be three movies screened over four locations across nine nights as part of the Moonlight Movies schedule.

Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow said the Moonlight Movies are a wonderful initiative of the Advance Rockhampton team.

"There a few things nicer than sitting on a picnic blanket with your family or friends and watching a great movie under the stars,” Cr Strelow said.

"I think there's many people who agree with me on that, based on the fantastic turnout we've had at outdoor movie nights in the past.

"The weather in May is going to be absolutely perfect for these Moonlight Movies as well - just cool enough to get comfortably bundled up.

"To get the most out of your movie night, we recommend bringing some warm clothing, a rug or chair, and any food or snacks you'd like to enjoy.”

Visit the Advance Rockhampton events page for more information.

