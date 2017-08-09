25°
Sport

Callaghan to Doomben: Zoe White's Rocky road to the top

Matty Holdsworth
| 9th Aug 2017 8:36 AM Updated: 8:38 AM
Zoe White gives a five-finger salute after one of her favourite horses Conca Del Sogno won at Callaghan Park.
Zoe White gives a five-finger salute after one of her favourite horses Conca Del Sogno won at Callaghan Park. MATT HARRIS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RACING: Zoe White has been to hell and back, both figuratively and literally.

Now she's knocking on the door of the state's best jockeys.

After being discovered by the late Carly-Mae Pye on a high school work-experience trip, White soon found she was made for the saddle.

But tragedy struck both White and Rockhampton racing, when Pye lost her life in a jump-out in 2014.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In late 2015, White suffered a horror fall of her own. She was thrown from her horse in a Thangool race meet, sustaining major damage to her face and jaw.

"I had never had any racing experience until I met Carly-Mae. I was at her place and she thought I'd make a good jockey because I was so light," White said of her beloved mentor.

"I had done pony club and horse shows but nothing to do with racing at all.

"Carly got me started, I owe it all to her."

READ: The win would mean so much to Tim Cook.

READ: Courageous Zoe back on track after horror fall.

READ: Is move to 'big smoke' on the cards for Zoe?

Since that fall of her own, White finished tied first with Adrian Coome in the Callaghan Park premiership (Coome wins on a count back) and the best apprentice jockey in the state.

She said the recognition was great and she spoke with pride at how well she returned to the scene.

"I don't remember the fall, so in my mind it didn't happen, that makes it easier," she said.

"I'm not scared of horses. Oh it was very painful though. My back still hurts but you just have to push on.

"It was a surprise to do so well this season. I hit a flat spot and thought I was done. But was able to pick it back up. I really put the head down.

"Adrian will win if they do a count back but I am sticking with that we tied."

 

Rockhampton boom apprentice jockey Zoe White will head to Brisbane stables come September.
Rockhampton boom apprentice jockey Zoe White will head to Brisbane stables come September. Chris Ison ROK240216csales1

For the teenage White, there are two horses close to her heart. Conca Del Sogno who she won seven straight races on and Pantalettes who saw her win the Carly-Mae Memorial Race on late last year.

White was barely able to stand after completing the race and was brought to tears, rushed with raw emotion.

Adding further to White's credentials, she has recently gained her metro license, and will now be able to ride mid-week races at Brisbane's Doomben and Eagle Farm.

She has been part of Tim Cook's stables for two years now but will have an emotional farewell when she joins leading Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan.

READ: Our Boy Malachi farewelled in Rockhampton.

READ: Carly-Mae Pye's spirit rides on at Caulfield Cup.

For her trainer and friend Cook, also the partner of Carly-Mae, it is a move he feels she must make.

"Zoe has come a long way and is really starting to mature now," he said fondly.

"She does everything she has been asked to do and is just a good kid. I can't say a bad thing about her.

"It has been a roller coaster ride for her but she has had a lot of support and she will go far."

So far, White's determination has been top shelf. She rises at 2.20am each day and does track work twice a day, five times a week.

Cook says the next two years will make or break her career.

"She can go a long long way if she gets off to a flying start," he said of the challenges ahead.

"She has had a bit of a growth spurt so the next two years will be very telling for her. Hopefully the weight is something she can maintain.

"But to go forward, she has to go, she has my blessing of course. If it doesn't work out, she can come back to Rocky and be a force here."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  callaghan park doomben eagle farm racing queensland rockhampton tim cook tony gollan zoe white

$35K incentive: Bold plan to attract CBD shoppers

$35K incentive: Bold plan to attract CBD shoppers

CBD boutique traders band together for East Street Fashion Envy promotion

Thousands of dollars up for grabs to liven Rocky riverbank

The Rockhampton Regional Council seek groups to liven up Quay St in a vibrant six-month calendar of events.

Exciting incentives for groups to create vibrant Quay St calendar

NO BAIL: Former mine worker accused of 33 break and enter charges

ACCUSED: Joel Michael Thomas Dewitte was denied bail in the Gladstone Magistrates Court after being charged with 33 break and enter offences he allegedly committed at multiple towns along the Queensland coast.

He stole from a number of businesses to fuel his drug addiction

Rocky dad, 37, 'overlooked for 1000 jobs'

MATURE AGED JOB SEEKER: Michael Wooley is desperate for someone to offer him steady employment in retail, sales or hospitality.

This mature aged job seeker says younger rivals have advantage.

Local Partners

Lagoon Access Road opens as project continues

Lagoon access road has opened as the project moves into next stage.

Temps plummet as CQ's roller coaster winter continues

KEEP WARM: The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted cold nights and hot days.

CQ towns dip below 0 degrees as bizarre weather continues

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Moretz reveals shocking bullying by male co-star

THE young actress reveals a male co-star put her down about her size so brutally, she ran away in tears.

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Epic road trip to help fight childhood obesity

ON A MISSION: The Smith Family has been travelling around Australia to fight childhood obesity.

Family packs up, leaves city to travel Australia and fight obesity

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

“I stress eat so I’d get into the Nutella before a rose ceremony.”

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Original Double Gable with Large Shed

346 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

Sitting on a 1221m2 fully fenced block this solid gable displays all its original features, beautiful pine tongue and groove walls, timber flooring, high ceilings...

Beachside Apartment

4/96-98 Scenic Highway, Lammermoor 4703

Unit 3 2 1 $439,000

Positioned in an enviable location this spacious unit is now available for purchase. Ideal for the astute investor, or those looking to downsize. •Large master...

PRIME POSITION - BIG VALUE!

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $262,000

THIS IS a GENUINE and IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY to purchase into Rockhampton's MOST HIGHLY regarded Suburb! - SAVE MONEY on fuel and walk the Kids to School ...

Ideal upstairs downstairs set up

1 Ruff Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Two street access on 592m2 block… Enjoy PRIVACY, SECURITY and family get together at this well presented address. - WINNER of Norman Gardens best presented...

FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE

308 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $287,000

Present owner loves this property tucked away in Frenchville. Although on a handy street it’s an easy lifestyle. - Positioned well and close to schools and...

IT FEELS LIKE HOME. EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED. $649,000 NEG.

6 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $649,000

As soon as you walk into this beautiful home you will feel and you will love the ambience of this property. Superbly finished throughout this spectacular home is...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $233,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

Prestigious Tree-line Neighbourhood

4 Ironbark Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 5 1 3 $425,000

An alluring street presence in the exclusive suburb of Frenchville, surrounded by beautiful homes and great families. - Entering via street level, its...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $425,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

GRAND HOME - AN ENTERTAINERS RETREAT

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $385,000

Set high on a hill with sweeping city views & located in a peaceful & prestigious neighbourhood this home showcases LIFESTYLE - DESIGNED for EFFORTLESS ease of...

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.