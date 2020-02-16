Called drug dealer out to fight while armed with knives

A MAN who went and called out a drug dealer to fight was busted having knives in a public place.

Christopher David Feikema Moran, 39, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 13 to one count of having a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Moran approached a residence in Wood St at 11.20pm on January 26, yelled out to a person inside to come out and fight.

He said when no one ­responded to Moran’s challenge, he left on foot.

Snr Constable Rumford said police were called to deal with Moran and found him on East St.

He said police told Moran what he had done was a public nuisance offence.

Moran was carrying two flick knives at the time.

“He told police he had them for protection in case the drug dealer pulled a gun on him,” Snr Constable Rumford said.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said Moran use to work in carpentry until he sustained a shoulder injury.

She said he now worked about 20 hours a week doing tree lopping.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Moran to pay a $800 fine and recorded a conviction.

“The problem here is he took these knives to a place where there was likely to be an altercation,” he said.