Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Called drug dealer out to fight while armed with knives

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
16th Feb 2020 5:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who went and called out a drug dealer to fight was busted having knives in a public place.

Christopher David Feikema Moran, 39, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 13 to one count of having a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Moran approached a residence in Wood St at 11.20pm on January 26, yelled out to a person inside to come out and fight.

He said when no one ­responded to Moran’s challenge, he left on foot.

Snr Constable Rumford said police were called to deal with Moran and found him on East St.

He said police told Moran what he had done was a public nuisance offence.

Moran was carrying two flick knives at the time.

“He told police he had them for protection in case the drug dealer pulled a gun on him,” Snr Constable Rumford said.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said Moran use to work in carpentry until he sustained a shoulder injury.

She said he now worked about 20 hours a week doing tree lopping.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Moran to pay a $800 fine and recorded a conviction.

“The problem here is he took these knives to a place where there was likely to be an altercation,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton boy crowned the state’s smartest student

        premium_icon Rockhampton boy crowned the state’s smartest student

        Education Rockhampton Grammar School graduate beat more than 37,000 Queensland students for the top spot.

        Rugby league royalty turns out for Broncos, Capras clash

        premium_icon Rugby league royalty turns out for Broncos, Capras clash

        Sport SEE THE PHOTOS: 5000-plus fans pack Browne Park for pre-season trial

        UPDATE: Girl in hospital after falling from a horse

        premium_icon UPDATE: Girl in hospital after falling from a horse

        Breaking It was believed the nine-year-old may have a broken elbow.

        Flood levels start to fall but may rise next week

        premium_icon Flood levels start to fall but may rise next week

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued its latest flood warning for the Dawson...