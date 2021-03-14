Callide MP wades into weapon licencing debate

Liberal counterparts Colin Boyce and Dale Last have issued separate statements after conversation on gun licensing issues.

Liberal counterparts Colin Boyce and Dale Last have issued separate statements after conversation on gun licensing issues.

Callide MP Colin Boyce has echoed the sentiments of his Liberal counterpart Dale Last and denounced weapons licencing issues primary producers face in Queensland.

The main issue, detailed in separate statements from Mr Last and Mr Boyce, entail weapon license applications being mishandled and in some unique cases vanishing all together.

The pair have been in contact over the past week as both have received numerous complaints surrounding issues with applications for long-held gun licenses.

Mr Last, the Shadow Minister for Police and Corrective Services, said law abiding firearms owners deserved answers.

“This issue has been dragging on for months now and people deserve answers,” Mr Last said. “These system failures are impacting on primary industries and, potentially, could lead to environmental damage.”

“For primary producers, firearms are essentially a tool that they need in their business.

“These delays mean injured livestock cannot be euthanised quickly which means more suffering for animals.”

Burdekin MP and shadow police minister Dale Last said he was aware of two cases were documents, lodged at Queensland police stations, had vanished. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Mr Last said he was aware of two cases where documents, lodged at Queensland police stations, had vanished and incidents like those were deeply concerning.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“What we have seen is law-abiding people who have been advised that their applications have not been received,” Mr Last said.

“So they have done the right thing and sought assistance from their local police but documents still go missing; it makes no sense.”

“Applications for weapons licenses contain a lot of private information and to have them vanish means that personal information could end up anywhere. In the Police Minister’s office there will be a pile of complaints that I have lodged on behalf of people and, somewhere, is a huge pile of applications that have gone missing.”

“To have an applicant told that, instead of the usual 12-week time frame, they could wait up to six months indicates there is either a massive backlog, not enough staff or both.”

“It’s only two months since we learned that 3000 weapons are un-accounted for so, if there are staffing issues, the Minister needs to admit that and formulate a plan to fix this debacle. People just want the truth.”

Callide MP Colin Boyce said primary producers have enough on their plates without dealing with more red tape.

Mr Boyce said our primary producers have enough on their plates without dealing with more red tape.

“To add insult to injury, when they follow the system they are still penalised after Police and Weapons Licencing lost their paperwork,” Mr Boyce said.

“These firearms are an essential tool for their businesses, and without a renewal they are having their guns removed from their properties until the paperwork can be completed again.

“Some of these farmers have even been instructed that the full safety course needs to be completed in order to receive their weapons back.”

More Gladstone news:

- Gladstone students caught smoking bongs at family precinct

- LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Pride and Prejudice’

- Police provide update on missing Gladstone girl