Callide power station to receive a $49 million upgrade

CALLIDE power station has begun a multi-million dollar project to overhaul and maintain the facility.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said the $49-million upgrade project has provided work for 370 contractors until early December.

"The works will provide short-term employment opportunities for people with the skills and expertise required to undertake maintenance and upgrades to the power station," Dr Lynham said.

"The contractors will work alongside the power station's permanent workforce and are being accommodated at motels and caravan parks in Biloela, bringing $4million in flow-on economic benefits to the region."

He said the state has surplus generating capacity which is more than enough to cover the costs of maintenance.

"This is essential work, being taken to ensure continuity and reliability of supply for Queensland and creating employment and added prosperity to our regions," he said.

However, the announcement comes at the back of strike action by workers at the Callide Power Station.

Union members by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System employees voted to start a 48-hour strike from Monday, in response to a proposal to cut wages by 10 per cent for some workers.

In addition, the union is fighting plans by the company to increase the working week from 36 hours to 38.

A spokesperson for Downer Group, the parent company of MHPS, told The Observer that strike action would not have major impact on the overhaul works announced by Dr Lynham.

Electricity generation will also not be affected by strike action.