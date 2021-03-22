Callide Power Station worker files $2.6m lawsuit

A Central Queensland power station worker has filed a $2.6 million lawsuit for personal injuries and negligence, allegedly sustained while working at Callide Power Station near Biloela.

Stephen Collins, now 53, of Maryborough, has filed the lawsuit with the Supreme Court at Rockhampton.

Mr Collins was employed as a plant operator at Callide Power Station and claims a number of incidents occurred over a three-day period in May, 2017.

One of the incidents Mr Collins alleges, was when he was operating an excavator to dig a drain on the downstream side of the dam wall and the wall failed.

This allegedly caused the excavator Mr Collins was in and the surrounding vicinity to become inundated with dam water.

It is claimed he suffered a personal and psychiatric injury.

The lawsuit was filed by Morton and Morton Solicitors Maryborough and is against Cheshire Contractors Cairns, CS Energy and C & L Plant Hire Berserker.

Cheshire Contractors is being sued for $1,062,274 while the two other companies are being sued for $1,609,175.

A notice to defend and final offer has been submitted by the defence.