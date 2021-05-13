Menu
Preparation work for the 2019 Callide Valley Show.
News

Callide Valley Show ready to go on

Lachlan Berlin
13th May 2021 6:00 PM
The Callide Valley Show Society was 80 per cent through organising the 2020 show when the news came that the event couldn’t go ahead due to COVID.

But the show is all ready to go this year with a smorgasbord of entertainment and activities on offer at the Biloela Showground on May 14 and 15.

There’ll be laser skirmish for all ages, a rodeo, animal nursery, face painting, crash-a-rama (demolition derby) and the iconic fireworks show.

And for the kids, there’ll be a Paw Patrol and Peter Rabbit stage show as well as a street science stage show.

Show society secretary Anthea Boyd said the show was put together by about 20 to 25 committee members and 400 volunteers every year.

She said they were able to roll over some of the entertainment from last year’s cancelled show.

It will be a very similar show compared to 2019 with the only differences being new entertainment shows and the COVID restrictions.

“I’m hoping from the beef week, there’s still plenty of people in Central Queensland hanging around to come to the show,” Mrs Boyd said.

This year’s Theodore show is unfortunately not going ahead and Mrs Boyd is concerned that the Callide Valley show may miss out on a few people that would have travelled to the Banana Shire for it.

Tickets are $20 for a single adult entry and $50 for a family pass.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

