Tyler Dahms learning camera skills at a previous CAPS film workshop
News

Calling all budding filmmakers to a workshop near you

by Christine Mckee
9th Jul 2018 6:25 PM

DO YOU have an interest in movie-making?

Have you ever wanted to learn how to write a short story for screen? Or how to be a director, camera operator or sound recordist?

If that's you, then the Capricorn Film Festival is offering a two-day filmmaking workshop in August to all Yeppoon and Central Queensland residents.

The first day will be an overview of the production process.

The focus will be on learning key skills to make an engaging story, hands-on camera skills, breaking down a scene, writing a script and choosing crew roles for day two.

On the second day, a scene will be filmed where workshop participants will take turns in front of and behind the camera.

Capricorn Film Festival director Luke Graham said the workshops would be intimate and educational and show people the basic skills to make a short film.

"Hopefully we might even open that desire in a few people to pursue a further career in the film industry,” Graham said.

Graham brings a strong skill set and experience to Central Queensland. He has been director of the Capricorn Film Festival since it began in Gladstone in 2015 and an award-winning filmmaker in his own right.

He has won numerous awards for his short films, including at Tropfest, Flickerfest, Paris International Film Festival and Seattle International Film Festival.

In 2016 he produced the multi-award-winning Broke, which was shot entirely in Central Queensland.

It was during the production of Broke that he moved to Central Queensland, describing the region as "a filmmaker's dream”.

Over the last three years the festival education team has been working to up-skill attendees and this year the event moved to Yeppoon where it will be co-ordinated by Peter Szilveszter.

"It's important that those people who take an interest in filmmaking be shown how to utilise the equipment they have at their disposal,” Szilvester said.

"A great camera will not make a filmmaker but an educated filmmaker can create high-quality work with minimal equipment.

"Your iPhone is a great tool to develop your skills. Feature films are even being produced with them these days.”

If you don't have a film camera and a big budget to make movies, that's not a problem, as participants will utilise cinema equipment throughout the course and festival educators will dedicate time to create films with what you have at your disposal, without all the flashy equipment professionals have.

The workshop will be held at The Hub, Yeppoon on August 11 and 12.

Ticket sales and information: https://goo.gl/YSkPrN

