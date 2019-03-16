Calling all foodies to the kitchen

Council explores the viability of a collaborative food incubator to trial new products and business ideas.

Council explores the viability of a collaborative food incubator to trial new products and business ideas. Rob Williams

AN opportunity for foodies, chefs and entrepreneurs could be on the horizon as Rockhampton Regional Council explores the viability of a collaborative food incubator, or commercial kitchen to provide a low cost way to trial new products and business ideas.

Advance Rockhampton senior executive trade and investment officer, Young Beamish said there was no public commercial grade food processing hub between Brisbane and Cairns.

"I see this as an opportunity to encourage small business growth in a collaborative and affordable environment,” Ms Beamish said.

"Our ideal market would be agriculture businesses trying something different with their produce, start-ups who want to test a new food idea and existing small businesses needing better facilities in order to scale up.

"There is so much potential for us to diversify our agriculture industry and with easy access to fresh produce and transport links we are in a prime position to develop Rockhampton's foodie culture.”

The council has launched a survey to gauge the level of interest in a commercial kitchen where operators could test recipes or prepare products for export.

"What we want to find out through the survey is what people would use the commercial kitchen for - food preparation, experimenting or packaging - what equipment is required and how frequently people would use it,” Ms Beamish said.

"The council would run food business workshops to assist people using the kitchen learn about regulatory requirements, marketing, distribution, logistics and exporting.”

If there was a high demand, the council would look to state or federal government grants to establish the commercial kitchen.

Complete the survey at www.advancerockhampton.com.au