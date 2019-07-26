Calling all green thumbs for National Tree Day this Sunday

CALLING GREENTHUMBS: Budding gardeners like Travis Young, Zachary Jones, Vincent Samia, Kylie Butler, Nina Tickner, Amy Cowie , Kelly Coonan and Janet Young are being urged to come out this Sunday and plant trees to mark National Tree Day.

IF YOUR hands have green thumbs attached, this weekend is your time to shine.

In celebration of National Tree Day on Sunday, Rockhampton Regional Council is inviting the region's budding gardeners to roll up their sleeves to make a positive mark on three local sites in the community.

Parks committee chair Cr Cherie Rutherford said that the national event is a great opportunity to enjoy a lovely Sunday outdoors while improving the environment at multiple local locations for future generations.

"National Tree Day is Australia's largest community tree planting and nature protection event, and it's a day I know many people in the Rockhampton Region look forward to every year,” Cr Rutherford said.

"This Sunday we're expecting hundreds of people to turn up and get involved across the three planting events Council is hosting, and we have lots of native plants ready to put down their roots.

"We'll be planting at Remembrance Park in Gracemere, Frenchville Walking Track in North Rockhampton, and at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens along Murray Lagoon.”

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Cherie Rutherford hopes the community will turn out in force for a spot of tree planting. Contributed

Cr Rutherford said the community plantings were always wonderful events, where it was fantastic to see so many people get out, enjoy the outdoors, and give back to their community.

"A number of schools across the region will also be hosting their own National Tree Day celebrations today,” she said.

"Local schools are a massive part of National Tree Day, and Council is proud to supply the plants for their events.”

Council's Environment spokesperson Councillor Drew Wickerson said there were many benefits to National Tree Day.

"National Tree Day first started in 1996, and over the years since then we have seen how positive this event is,” Cr Wickerson said.

"At both the Frenchville walking track and Remembrance Park we'll be continuing work from previous years, so participants will be able to see the lasting positive impact they can have.

"National Tree Day is not only an opportunity to get out help green our region alongside other members of the community, it's also a chance to improve the habitat for our local native wildlife, and benefit our area for years to come.

"We are very excited for another successful National Tree Day this Sunday.”

Council advises budding tree planters to wear appropriate clothing including a hat, covered shoes, long sleeved shirt and long pants (recommended).

The National Tree Day planting events being held in the Rockhampton Region include:

Remembrance Park in Gracemere from 9am to 11am: https://www.facebook.com/events/489134025179953/

Frenchville Road walking track in North Rockhampton from 9am to 11am: https://www.facebook.com/events/2389384904632743/

Murray Lagoon at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens from 9am to 11am: https://www.facebook.com/events/2367361786872628/