NEEDING WORK: French brothers Benoit Godot, 30 and Aymeric, 26 are loving their holiday in Australia but their cash supplies are dwindling and they need help finding some harvest work at an Australian farm which will allow them to both extend their Visas and improve their bank balances.
Calling farmers: These French backpackers need harvest work

Leighton Smith
by
29th May 2019 12:01 AM
THERE'S only thing that could improve an amazing Australian holiday for these French backpackers - securing a seasonal job picking Australia's fruit.

After landing in Melbourne two months ago, Benoit Godot, 30 and his younger brother Aymeric, 26, had a great time exploring Australia's east coast before being confronted by the harsh economic reality of their dwindling cash supplies.

Given that farmers often rely on foreign help for their harvesting, it was surprising that the young Godot brothers had experienced very little luck on job sites and employment agencies in their extensive quest for agricultural employment in recent weeks.

Out of desperation, they approached The Morning Bulletin, hoping a kindly farmer would reach out and offer them some harvest work.

"We are looking for farm jobs to earn money. "We're not afraid of hard work to earn a lot of money,” Mr Godot said.

"We love Australia so much, even if it is hard work, it's (still) going to be like a holiday.

He said the other reason they needed to find farm work was to extend their VISA to spend another year in Australia.

"Three months (work) would be lovely: June, July, August would be great,” he said.

Mr Godot described his visit to Australia as being "awesome”.

"Everyone is so laid back compared to France, everyone is smiling,” he said.

"We didn't see that many animals, we've seen two kangaroos and yesterday we saw a big lizard (goanna) and a dolphin in Bundaberg.”

If they had no luck in Central Queensland, Mr Godot said they would continue their job search further north.

"A lot of people are talking about pearl fishing,” he said.

"It's a hard job but a lot of money and it looks very interesting.

If you know a farmer looking to put on some strong-backed lads, please email: godotbenoit8@gmail.com.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

