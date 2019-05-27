Calling fun-loving folks for some behind-the-scenes action

Rocky Show - Eve Clancy with goat Lesa which won 1st place in the Anglo Nubian Doe Kid at the Rockhampton Show last year

Rocky Show - Eve Clancy with goat Lesa which won 1st place in the Anglo Nubian Doe Kid at the Rockhampton Show last year Chris Ison ROK150618cshow10

THE Rockhampton Show is just around the corner, and fun-loving members of the public have the opportunity to join in on all the behind-the-scenes action, excitement and fun.

Rockhampton Regional Council is encouraging interested volunteers to put their hand up and get involved in the Show on June 8-9.

Rockhampton Agricultural Show committee member Councillor Ellen Smith said it was a great opportunity to get involved in something big in the community.

The committee is currently seeking gate keepers, runners, information stand helpers, administration/data input helpers, bus drivers, waitresses, stage coordinators, horse show stewards and more.

"This year we are bringing back all of the fun and spectacle of the fair, and volunteers will be an incredibly important part of making this Show the fantastic event that our community deserves,” said Cr Smith.

"There are plenty of exciting opportunities to help out, wherever your skills and interests lie.”

Cr Smith said thanks to the show's sponsors Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate and Rocky Sports Club & Inferno, volunteers packages have been arranged for the helpers.

"The package includes free three-day entry, free parking, a volunteer t-shirt, and a few more surprises,” Cr Smith said.

"We'll also be hosting a dedicated volunteer thank you event as part of the Show celebrations.

"Volunteering at the Show is a great chance to have a fantastic time, meet some new friends, and really be part of a great team working together to put on a spectacular event.”

VOLUNTEER POSITIONS INCLUDE: