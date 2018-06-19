Menu
A resident reported a crocodile sighting to the Department of Environment and Science two weeks after it was seen.
News

Calliope Croc reported two weeks after sighting

Tegan Annett
by
18th Jun 2018 5:53 PM | Updated: 19th Jun 2018 8:59 AM

RESIDENTS have been reminded to report crocodile sightings immediately.

A report of a 3m crocodile near the power station on Gladstone Mt Larcom Rd in the Calliope River was made to wildlife officers on June 1, two weeks after the person had seen it.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson said given no dangerous behaviour was reported and there had been two weeks between when the animal was seen and it was reported, officers closed the investigation. There have not been any other sightings in the area reported to the department recently.

It was the fifth reported crocodile sighting within the Gladstone region this year.

Other areas the reptiles have been spotted since January include Raglan, The Narrows and twice in the Boyne River.

The spokesperson said the Calliope River is well within known crocodile country and is monitored by wildlife officers.

Permanent croc warning signs are installed in the area.

The area the crocodile was reported in is in a Queensland Crocodile Management Plan area, which means if crocodiles are displaying dangerous behaviour they are targeted for removal.

Report all croc sightings to DES by calling 1300 130 372.

