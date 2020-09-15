Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police investigating an alleged double murder at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.
Police investigating an alleged double murder at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.
Crime

Calliope double axe murder accused case delayed again

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Sep 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused of the Calliope double axe murder in 2018 has had his case delayed once again after it was adjourned in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

John Bircsak, 66, was charged with two counts of murder after two bodies - a woman, 60 and a man, 63 - were discovered at Calliope Caravan Park on December 6, 2018.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield, acting as town agent, said the matter was awaiting another court and asked for a lengthy adjournment.

At the time of the alleged offending it was reported police were called about 5pm to the Stowe Rd caravan park where the body of a man was found outside his caravan with significant head injuries.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations led officers to a nearby caravan in which they found a woman's body.

Police told media a tomahawk-like axe was found near the crime scene.

Mr Bircsak was remanded in custody.

The matters will be before the court again on February 15 next year.

Read more court:

Drugs left in teen's room after party

Boy who broke into 15 homes says punishment is 'excessive'

Gladstone P-plater's 'gross error'

More Stories

alleged calliope double murder gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court john bircsak
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Increased runways, revamped infrastructure for Rocky airport

        Premium Content Increased runways, revamped infrastructure for Rocky airport

        Politics Huge $26 million commitment would allow for increased number of flights to and from the region.

        CAPTURED: 200+ photos of weekend sport action in CQ

        Premium Content CAPTURED: 200+ photos of weekend sport action in CQ

        Sport With the Queensland schoolboys championships playing this week, hockey dominated...

        Simple mistake proves huge cost to Rocky CBD business

        Premium Content Simple mistake proves huge cost to Rocky CBD business

        Crime Business owner pays the ultimate price after easy mistake leads to devastating...

        • 15th Sep 2020 1:09 PM
        NEW RATINGS: Every CQ childcare centre’s performance

        Premium Content NEW RATINGS: Every CQ childcare centre’s performance

        Parenting The Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority uses seven criteria...