Callous 'culprit' ruining Rocky's economy revealed

THE casualisation of Aurizon workforce has been labelled "a scourge on our society” and needed federal action to halt the erosion of workers' rights.

The Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga yesterday launched a scathing attack in Parliament where she slammed Aurizon's plans to sack 180 workers from the Rockhampton workshop and called on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to legislate against the "wearing away” of workers' rights and entitlements.

Mrs Lauga said "it didn't take a rocket scientist” to work out the casualisation of work and offshoring of positions were the culprits of regional Queenslanders' dwindling fortunes.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has launched a scathing attack on Aurizon in parliament. Chris Ison ROK040517cyouth4

"Within a matter of days after Aurizon announced it will be sacking 180 workers from the Rockhampton workshop and contracting up to 40 train driver positions at Stanwell, the company commenced the casualisation and contracting of its workforce,” Mrs Lauga said.

"We need good jobs here in Australia. We need permanent, secure jobs that families can rely on.”

She said Aurizon workers reported contractors had already started appearing on site, being inducted by Aurizon to commence work.

"Shame on Aurizon. I'm calling on the Federal Government to amend the Fair Work Act so that companies like Aurizon cannot get away with sacking permanent workers one day and blatantly casualising their workforce the next,” Mrs Lauga said.

She said it was only "corporate greed” for Aurizon to sack its permanent workforce and callously replace them with contract and labour hire workers.

"Recently published financial results show Aurizon predicted underlying earnings before interest and tax of between $900 and $950 million for the full year...while hundreds of Central Queensland workers face the unemployment queue,” Mrs Lauga said.

Angry Aurizon workers protest against the rail giant's move to cut more than 300 workers across its CQ operation. Matty Holdsworth

She said Central Queensland wasn't what it used to be.

"Permanent jobs are disappearing, communities are becoming ghost towns, local businesses are closing and schools are shrinking,” the Keppel MP said.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to find the culprit of regional Queenslanders' dwindling fortunes - it's precarious work, offshoring and casualisation.”

She highlighted the examples of a number of "real people”, including her brother Lewis, whose lives had been changed for the worse by workforce casualisation.

"Casualisation of the workforce is a scourge on our society. It eats away at workers' rights and entitlements, scraping away the dignity in work, leaving workers with uncertainty and no confidence,” the Keppel MP said.

Rodney Blair shows his support for Aurizon Workers who have been told their jobs are going. Chris Ison ROK120717crally1

"Jobs are going overseas and local jobs are no longer secure. We need good jobs here in Australia. We need permanent, secure jobs that families can rely on.

"In October, Wayne and I will become parents for the first time. I want our daughter to grow up in a Central Queensland that has a prosperous future and a strong community.

"If Mr Turnbull doesn't do something to fix this problem now, my dream (which is one shared by thousands of Central Queenslanders) will be lost to history - the result of poor policy decisions by a cruel LNP, incapable of standing up for Central Queenslanders.”

The Morning Bulletin has sought a response from the federal government.