‘Callous disregard’: Fireworks ‘prankster’ fronts court

Tradie William Wallace Barnes is accused of tossing a firework into a crowd of nightclub patrons.

A KURANDA concreter accused of tossing a firework into a crowd last month was allegedly mourning a dead mate, a court has heard.

William Wallace Barnes appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of unauthorised possession of an explosive.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Barnes, 24, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after police interviewed him about the alleged incident outside Gilligan's nightclub on November 30.

The defendant - who the court heard was only three months into an intensive corrections order imposed in August for a violent offence - appeared from custody.

Connor McManus, defending, told the court his client at the time of the alleged offence had been remembering a mate.

"He was commiserating a deceased friend's father," Mr McManus said.

"It is a concern that he was only three months into an ICO."

Police prosecutor Sgt Amy Rennie opposed bail, citing his history of violent offences an argued he was an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford agreed.

"There was (allegedly) serious injury to victims and callous disregard by vacating the area," Mr Woodford said.

"I take a dim view of that."

He remanded Barnes into custody and adjourned the matter for mention on January 10.