Corruption watchdog called in ahead of Sekisui vote

21st Jun 2018 7:59 AM
OPPONENTS of the Sekisui House Yaroomba Beach development application are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to stop the billion-dollar development.

Friends of Yaroomba will hold a meeting outside the council chambers in Nambour today where it will call on the Crime and Corruption Commission to investigate Sunshine Coast Council's handling of the Sekisui resort and residential development application.

It will be held immediately before the Sunshine Coast Council is due to decide on the controversial project.

"Friends of Yaroomba is calling on the Crime and Corruption Commission to investigate the major development application of Yaroomba Beach by Sekisui House and the Sunshine Coast Council," a statement from the group read.

The group will meet outside the council chambers at 12.30pm today.

The Sunshine Coast Council meeting is at 2pm and huge crowds are expected.

