Calls for charities to benefit from this year's Carols

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's premier Christmas event, the Mayor's Carols by Candlelight, is calling on local charities to nominate to be this year's fundraising recipient.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said Carols by Candlelight was an excellent opportunity for a local charity to reap the rewards from the support of our generous community.

"Each year there's always such a wonderful sense of giving as our dedicated Carols by Candlelight supporters dig deep and donate for our chosen charity,” Councillor Strelow said.

"Over the years many a local project has been given a significant boost because of the generosity of our community,” she said.

"We're encouraging local charities to put their hand up, get the application in and to be considered as this year's charity.

"With two Carols by Candlelight concerts again this year, there's no doubt we'll be able to help and really make a difference to a local charity.”

To be considered, the recipient organisation must: be based in Rockhampton or service the people of the Rockhampton Regional Council area; be a registered, incorporated or a not-for-profit organisation; and the money donated to the selected charity must be designated for use for a specific activity or purchase, which must be detailed in the application.

Other conditions may apply. See the application form for details.

Application forms are available from Rockhampton Regional Council Customer Service Centres or at www.rockhamptonregion.qld.

gov.au/Carols18.

Applications must be received by October 2 at 5pm. For more information call the council on 4932 9000.

The Mayor's Carols by Candlelight, to be held on December 12 and 15, is a Rockhampton Regional Council event supported by local businesses.