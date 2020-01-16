Calls for main water pipeline for Alton Downs

ALTON Downs property owner Matthew Hinz wants to see a main water pipeline built to service the area.

The Nicholson Rd resident attended a public meeting at the Alton Downs Hall on Tuesday night which was called to try and address the district’s water woes amid a crippling and ongoing drought.

With cattle properties both at Alton Downs and also 60km up the road at Glenroy, Mr Hinz is one of many who need access to water not only for domestic use but also possibly commercially.

“Up at Glenroy, it’s very hard to find out, but I finally found out that we’re in Fitzroy Zone D which is DNR controlled,” he said.

“So you can talk to council people all you like, they have no control over water in Fitzroy Zone D.

“It’s controlled by the State Government.

“I’m still in the Fitzroy Agricultural Corridor.

“There is water, but it’s all currently allocated.”

Back to Alton Downs, Mr Hinz said if someone had foresight years ago, a main pipeline could have been run along Ridgelands Rd with connection points at side roads.

“If that was done, the peri-urban area would now have access to water.

“What we have instead is a spaghetti of privately-owned pumps down there at the river, followed by a spaghetti of pipes and they just literally go out everywhere.

“This will go on and on, everybody putting their own pipes in. The roadsides have now become busy with pipes.

“I don’t know how many pipes are under the roads now - all of them privately-owned.”

Mr Hinz said a main water pipeline servicing the area would be the best solution to the current water crisis.

“You’d have to come from the river onto it, but that would make sense. You could call for expressions of interest from people (water users) and that could determine how far the pipeline has to go, and the pipe/pump sites.”