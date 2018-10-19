Calls for more local businesses to help hundreds of jobless

BACKING LOCALS: Menswear Direct and Shop $mart's Mark Woods (left) and Doblos Farmers Market's Dominic Doblo wish to help locals down on their luck.

BACKING LOCALS: Menswear Direct and Shop $mart's Mark Woods (left) and Doblos Farmers Market's Dominic Doblo wish to help locals down on their luck. Allan Reinikka ROK181018acommuni

TRUE community spirit is the willingness to extend a helping hand to a fellow local down on their lucky.

Following the sad demise of Rockhampton builder JM Kelly going into voluntary administration on Wednesday, putting an estimated 230 workers out of a job.

After being tied up in court action JM Kelly said they were unable to trade any further due to a loss of business.

Administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers said a creditors meeting will be held within eight days, likely to be held in Rockhampton.

Determined to help these workers get back on their feet, a collective of local business owners are banding together, urging others to follow their lead.

Fourth generation local businessmen Doblos Farmers Market's Dominic Doblo and Menswear Direct and Shop $mart's Mark Woods were joined by Professionals Livingston & Molloy Real Estate's Mark Molloy in contacting The Morning Bulletin to share how they planned to pitch in.

Chatting with Mr Wood yesterday, Mr Doblo hit upon an idea of producing a local discount card as a way to help out the redundant JM Kelly workers get back on their feet.

As someone who had been he'd been down on his luck in the past, Mr Doblo knew it was like struggling to get by in a small business and how every little bit of help counted.

"I know how tough it can to be out of a job and how hard it can be for workers to recover going forward, some of them won't get their entitlements, they might not get anything.” Mr Doblo said.

"This is about small local businesses helping out other small local businesses.

"I've talked to Mark and hopefully we'll get another couple of people on-board and we give these people whatever discount people can afford.”

His plan was to print off discount cards for the redundant JM Kelly workers next week.

Going into the Christmas period, a notoriously quiet time for the building industry, he recognised it as a difficult time to find work until things picked up in the new year.

The cards would feature a list of local businesses along with a percentage discount that they would receive off their bills, valid until January when he hoped business conditions will have started to improve.

"Doblo's Farmers Markets can give a 20 per cent discount, Menswear Direct gives a 20 per cent discount and Mark's got Shop Smart down the road there, they're going to offer the 20 per cent,” he said.

"I'm going to ring a couple of other businesses and see if I can get a local person in that's involved in fuel, someone that's local that's involved in meat and if there's a local grocery person.

Hopefully if there's a story in the paper, someone will be in contact with me and we'll add their name, get the cards printed out next week and hand it out to all the (JM Kelly) staff.”

As someone who has also experienced tough times, Mr Wood was sold by Mr Doblo's idea from the moment he suggested it.

"It's just locals helping locals isn't it?” Mr Wood said.

"Dominic and I were talking about it and we said, especially with work wear and stuff like that, it will help them save some money getting back into work.

"It's just good to know that people having hard times, we're asking what we can do to help.”

When asked which businesses he would like to see listed on the discount card, Mr Wood said it was a case of "the more that can come on-board, the better it would be”.

Speaking about the unfinished JM Kelly projects, he hoped those local jobs would remain and weren't farmed off to southern companies.

"We need more local workers working locally,” he said.

Mr Doblo implored the Federal Government step in and start doing something more for the area and bring forward projects that will start to get the local economy ticking over.

"Because this is an absolute disaster for Rocky losing 200 odd pay packets, the whole regional economy in Australia is a disaster.” he said.

"The only reason why I'm selling plenty of fruit and veges is because people are doing it tough and people want cheap fruit and veges.

"Everyone is living week to week and our politicians don't understand that anyone that works outside the public service isn't earning much more than they were 10 years ago but the cost of living's doubled.”

If you would like to add your business name to the discount card, please call Dominic Doblo on 0410 147 341.