Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dr Amy Johnson.
Dr Amy Johnson.
News

Calls for more support as COVID deployment splits families

Timothy Cox
5th Aug 2020 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON researcher and Federal Government adviser says more needs to be done for military families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Amy Johnson, who is an adviser to the Council for Women and Families United by Defence Service and is married to a navy sailor with two children, said the Australian Defence Force deployment to help with COVID-19 has distressed families.

She said people were being given less notice about deployment and were often required to quarantine before returning home.

“My husband has been working in Sydney this year, and when he started we thought he’d be able to travel home every six weeks or so,” Dr Johnson said.

“But because of border closures, and his work monitoring international arrivals as part of OPCOVID, we’ve only seen him once since February.

“It’s great that we’ve been able stay in touch with Zoom and phone calls, as opposed to when he’s deployed with very limited contact, but at times it’s maddening that he’s just a 15 hour drive away, and yet it’s the longest we’ve ever been separated.”

Dr Johnson said that military families understood responding to the virus required flexibility, but that she felt the ADF understands and recognises the extra challenges for them, too.

“I’ve heard it time and again: people tend to say ‘Well, this is what you sign up for, what if we went to war?,” she said.

“But the truth is, no one expected this pandemic and the ADF’s role here, so the uncertainty takes a big toll.”

Dr Johnson is one of nine new advisers to the council announced by Defence Personnel Minister Darren Chester last week.

She said her priority in the job would be changing the public’s perceptions of military families.

“There’s a perception of defence partners, and especially those ones in care-giving roles, that all that’s required of them is self-sacrifice, and just keeping the home fires burning,” she said.

“But actually, they can bring huge positives to their communities, to workplaces – they’re really strong, and they’re more than just partners and mothers.”

More Stories

australian defence force coronavirus military families
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council worker sues for $850k for fall while on the job

        Premium Content Council worker sues for $850k for fall while on the job

        Money The worker claims he can now only work at a limited capacity due to his serious shoulder injury

        FULL LIST: Where to find giant Laughing Kookaburra in Rocky

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where to find giant Laughing Kookaburra in Rocky

        Whats On The stunning piece of art makes its debut across Rockhampton after becoming a viral...

        NEW BUS STOPS: See the full list of locations here

        Premium Content NEW BUS STOPS: See the full list of locations here

        Motoring The $215,000 project extends from Bouldy, Gracemere, Mt Morgan, Allenstown and...

        New way to enjoy serenity of Rocky’s iconic waterfall

        Premium Content New way to enjoy serenity of Rocky’s iconic waterfall

        Council News An all-abilities deck, pathways, and lighting have been installed.