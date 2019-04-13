Menu
Michelle Landry's campaign signs were vandalised in Moranbah just one day after they were erected. Labor candidates have also been targeted.
Politics

Calls for respect as election signs, cars vandalised

13th Apr 2019 4:11 PM
CAPRICORNIA candidates have pleaded with the public to be respectful of differing political views throughout the election campaign after several reports of vandalism.

LNP candidate and current MP Michelle Landry's election signs her vandalised one day after they were placed in Moranbah.

While Labor candidate Russell Robertson said the cars of his volunteers had been keyed and lights smashed.

Both Mr Robertson and Ms Landry said respect should come before political views.

Ms Landry said volunteers usually gave up their time to help political parties they believed in and did not deserve to have their property vandalised.

