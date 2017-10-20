28°
News

POLL: Calls to 'fix the Bruce' after string of crashes

Police are on scene at a crash on the Bruce hwy.
Police are on scene at a crash on the Bruce hwy. Jacob Miley
Jacob Miley
by

A STRING of crashes in the past week, including two that resulted in fatalities, has again raised questions about the safety of the Bruce Highway.

The news prompted demands for immediate improvements between Mackay and Rockhampton, a stretch some commenters labelled a "death trap".

Reader poll

Does the Bruce Hwy need to be double lanes between Mackay and Rockhampton?

View Results

"The Bruce Hwy is the major arterial route along the Queensland coast. It is sad it is a single lane for most of the way," Dan Keft wrote on Facebook.

"Yes, it is driver error that causes accidents, but you can minimise risk with adequate roads and adequate safety barriers.

"The Bruce Hwy should be dual lane its entire length."

Yesterday, a 72-year-old woman escaped major injury after her car crashed into a tree on the Bruce Hwy just north of Mackay.

Emergency services crews were called to the crash, just north of The Leap, about 12.30pm after the Subaru, which was travelling south, crashed down a small embankment and struck a tree.

The four-wheel drive caught alight and was smoking before it was extinguished by passing motorists.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman, who had been travelling alone in the car, was later taken to Mackay Base Hospital by ambulance.

It was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

Topics:  bruce highway fix the bruce campaign

Mackay Daily Mercury
Wet season warning: Rocky weather expert warns of cyclone threat

Wet season warning: Rocky weather expert warns of cyclone...

Rocky tops its October rainfall record.

Mining job advertisements' high growth

Alongside Dalrymple Bay and Hay Point terminals, the completion of Dudgeon Point Coal terminal will bring more coal and jobs to the region. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

Ninth consecutive month SEEK has recorded growth in this market.

UPDATE: Man charged after Rocky stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing at Park Avenue today.

Victim reportedly stabbed multiple times in chest and body

Brand new musical links world war CQ battles

WAR PRODUCTION: Jesse Warren and Sophie Moffat star in the Emmaus College production, The Home Front, at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Musical set in Central Queensland town

Local Partners