POLL: Calls to 'fix the Bruce' after string of crashes

Police are on scene at a crash on the Bruce hwy. Jacob Miley

A STRING of crashes in the past week, including two that resulted in fatalities, has again raised questions about the safety of the Bruce Highway.

The news prompted demands for immediate improvements between Mackay and Rockhampton, a stretch some commenters labelled a "death trap".

"The Bruce Hwy is the major arterial route along the Queensland coast. It is sad it is a single lane for most of the way," Dan Keft wrote on Facebook.

"Yes, it is driver error that causes accidents, but you can minimise risk with adequate roads and adequate safety barriers.

"The Bruce Hwy should be dual lane its entire length."

Yesterday, a 72-year-old woman escaped major injury after her car crashed into a tree on the Bruce Hwy just north of Mackay.

Emergency services crews were called to the crash, just north of The Leap, about 12.30pm after the Subaru, which was travelling south, crashed down a small embankment and struck a tree.

The four-wheel drive caught alight and was smoking before it was extinguished by passing motorists.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman, who had been travelling alone in the car, was later taken to Mackay Base Hospital by ambulance.

It was raining heavily at the time of the crash.