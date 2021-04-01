Calls to Rocky Lifeline rise 76 per cent during COVID-19

Calls to Lifeline’s Rockhampton Crisis Supporters have increased 76 per cent since this time last year.

Nationally, Lifeline receives about 3000 calls a day, and the Queensland average increased to more than 12,000 calls each month during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rockhampton currently has 23 Lifeline Crisis Supporters, compared to 16 in March 2020.

They took 1,385 calls from help-seekers this month and contributed 496 hours of service on the phones – 66 per cent more than last year.

Lifeline Queensland general manager Luke Lindsay said the service had fundraising efforts and Lifeline retail store income to thank for its crisis support and suicide prevention across 10 centres in Queensland.

“Thanks to these funds we have been able to increase our capacity, train more crisis supporters, and answer more calls in response to the increase in demand locally, across Queensland and nationally,” he said.

He said the Rockhampton Lifeline centre was holding a training course on April 13, and interested volunteers should get in touch.

Mr Lindsay said Lifeline training had three stages: face-to-face and online learning, being on the phones with a mentor, and being on the phones with supervision while continuing professional development.

“The course is set up in such a way that the student acquires enough knowledge and skills to respond to a person seeking help, whilst being fully supported themselves to deliver this vital service,” he said.

“Every year we receive feedback from student crisis supporters: they learn more about themselves and how they can enhance their crisis communication skills that they already possess, to respond in an appropriate, compassionate, and effective manner.

Contact the Rockhampton Lifeline centre on 4930 7308 to find out about volunteering.

If you need help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.