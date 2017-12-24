CALM DOWN BRO: Customer sin-binned for Telstra Shop incident

A customer has been fined following an outbreak at the Telstra Shop in Stockland, Rockhampton.

UPDATE, 1.10pm: Police have fined and sin-binned the agitated Telstra Shop customer after an incident at Stockland Rockhampton this morning.

Two police units responded to reports of a customer being aggressive and knocking over furniture at the store.

A 52-year-old Parkhurst man, believed to be of New Zealand nationality, was fined $378 for causing a public disturbance and given a move on direction not to attend the store for 10 hours.

The disturbance happened during one of the busiest days of the year at the centre which has been attracting more than 20,000 customers a day in the lead up to Christmas.

BREAKING, 11.15am: Police are responding to reports of a customer smashing up furniture in the Telstra Shop at Stockland Rockhampton.

The initial report was for police assistance due to a "customer disturbance".

Further reports from the scene suggest some staff were locked in the back of the store.

The alleged offender was described as being possibly New Zealand nationality with a moustache and wearing a red checked shirt.

It's not known what sparked the disturbance.

More to follow.