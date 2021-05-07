Calm Fairy initiative for anxious kids flies into Rocky

Stacey Louise will return to her hometown of Rockhampton this weekend to visit her mum for Mother’s Day and hold a workshop for health professionals, teachers, and parents.

Stacey is the founder of Calm Fairies, a program that runs in Children’s Hospital wards to help kids feel safe and calm during their hospital stay.

Each week, she dresses as a fairy in the Child and Adolescent ward at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Stacey has been working as a paediatric yoga therapist for the past 10 years and is a registered children’s yoga teacher and yoga teacher trainer with 15 years’ experience.

In the seven years before her work as a Calm Fairy, she taught yoga and fitness in a mental health ward at what is now known as the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

In 2019, she rebranded her work under the name Calm Fairies to capture the range of activities included in a bedside session: storytelling, craft, play therapy, hand massages, soothing music, restorative yoga poses in bed, calm breathing, and guided meditation.

Calm Fairies is now expanding to regional Queensland.

“Most regional hospitals are under-resourced in the Children’s ward when it comes to Allied Health roles and diversional therapies, so the Calm Fairies team will be seeking funding to train up and sponsor a Calm Fairy to work in regional hospitals,” Stacey said.

“A series of half day and single day workshops are also being delivered to health professionals, educators, and parents who want to learn a few of the calm tools that Calm Fairies use to help anxious kids feel calm.”

The workshop, Calm Tools for Anxious Kids, will run at Xanadu Yoga studio on William Street on Saturday, May 8 from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Bookings close on Friday, May 7.