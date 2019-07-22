Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Calombaris dumped from tourism campaign

22nd Jul 2019 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Under-fire MasterChef host and ­celebrity restaurateur George Calombaris has been dropped from a tourism campaign after he was fined for underpaying employees by almost $8 million, according to reports.

The Fair Work Ombudsman's four-year investigation culminated in the announcement on Thursday that Calombaris had back-paid more than $7.83 million to 524 current and former employees of Press Club, Gazi, Hellenic Republic and Jimmy Grants.

Calombaris' MAdE Establishment group was also fined $200,000, with the "contrition payment" going to a Commonwealth fund.

Tourism WA has since reportedly dumped Calombaris from their latest campaign.

The Gourmet Escape WA was expected to run until the end of September and promotes visitors to the region.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told The Morning Show that WA Tourism Minister Paul Papilia confirmed that the campaign would be pulling Calombaris from all advertising.

Last week, his MasterChef employer Network 10 is standing by him, with a spokesman saying: "George has the support of Network 10."

The ACTU said he should be ­removed from MasterChef. And the hospitality union United Voice claims ­Calombaris should be forever referred to as a "wage thief".

 

MORE TO COME.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fine george calombaris masterchef restaurant underpaying employees

Top Stories

    TOP TIER COAL: Central Highlands smashes record

    premium_icon TOP TIER COAL: Central Highlands smashes record

    Business CENTRAL Highlands mines and coal producers contribute to QLD coal record

    Iconic CQ buildings helps artist clear haze of depression

    premium_icon Iconic CQ buildings helps artist clear haze of depression

    News He finished work, quit his pilot licence and put his brush down.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 11:50 AM
    COURT LIST: 52 people, crane company facing Magistrate today

    premium_icon COURT LIST: 52 people, crane company facing Magistrate today

    News See the full list of names on today's court list

    Rocky Council dangles mystery 'carrot' for new Adani workers

    premium_icon Rocky Council dangles mystery 'carrot' for new Adani workers

    Business Packages to encourage miners to make the move to Beef Capital