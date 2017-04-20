29°
News

Rocky's very own 'camel racer' is a local legend

Pam McKay
| 25th Apr 2017 1:24 AM Updated: 1:40 AM
Camel trainer John Richardson with Wookatook which won races at Forbes and Orange over the Easter weekend.
Camel trainer John Richardson with Wookatook which won races at Forbes and Orange over the Easter weekend. Chris Ison ROK200417ccamel1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CAMEL RACING: John Richardson had nothing to do with camels until in the mid-80s he got wind of plans for the Great Australian Camel Race to be staged as part of Australia's bicentennial celebrations in 1988.

A former amateur jockey and horse trainer, he had a clear affinity for animals, relished the cut and thrust of racing and was always up for a new challenge.

 

John knew that a 3200km camel race from Ayers Rock to the Gold Coast ticked all of those boxes and he had to be part of it.

He immediately invested in two camels, which he named Capricorn and Sapphire to reflect his connection to Central Queensland, and his new career was off and racing.

Capricorn, with jockey Gordon O'Connell on board, won the great race and John rode another of his own camels to victory in the only other endurance event staged in Australia - the International Endurance Camel Race - at Hughenden 20 years later.

Success has continued to follow the Yeppoon-based trainer, affectionately dubbed "The Camel Man", as his camels have raced at meets across the country.

 

John and Troy Richardson with Wookatook after the win in the Forbes Cup.
John and Troy Richardson with Wookatook after the win in the Forbes Cup. CONTRIBUTED

But it's the dual victories at Easter that John rates among his most special.

His son Troy piloted camel Wookatook to victory in both the Forbes and Orange Cups, bringing home some impressive silverware and a healthy prize purse.

"It was a great weekend and we dusted some pretty smart fields down there," an elated John said.

"Wookatook was undefeated all weekend, winning five from five, and Troy went on to be named jockey of the meet at Forbes, which is a big thing.

"I'm so proud of Troy; he's a great kid and a great jockey. This is only his second year riding so he's done really well.

"That was such a buzz for me - father and son combining to get those wins.

"We always go down and win money but to come back with both feature events is pretty special."

 

Troy Richardson and Wookatook race away to win the Forbes Cup.
Troy Richardson and Wookatook race away to win the Forbes Cup. CONTRIBUTED

And it wasn't only John's camel-training ability that kept the southern crowds entertained.

He regaled the thousands of spectators with colourful accounts of the way in which he got his camels out of a flooded Rockhampton.

"The race caller asked how I got there with all the flooding. I told him I had to swim Wookatook from one side of Rocky to the other and there were brown snakes and crocs snapping at his heels all the way," John said with a wry grin.

"I then had people coming up to me asking if this was the camel that had to swim across Rocky. It was all a bit of fun and everyone seemed to enjoy it."

John invests plenty of time in his camels and likes to spend at least three months preparing them for a race meeting.

"People seem to think that because it's a camel you just throw it a bale of hay and it's ready to race. There's a lot more to it than that.

"I love camel racing and it's a real family affair for me.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it and I don't intend to stop any time soon."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  camel racing camels rockhampton

5 heart wrenching times CQ war heroes suffered in battle

5 heart wrenching times CQ war heroes suffered in battle

HORROR ordeals Central Queensland's war heroes endured for freedom.

He pushed her head into the ground, then he grabbed pliers

ROCKY couple's argument escalates to violence when she ignores him.

Murder accused shown shocking wife pics before 'beheading'

Man arrested in relation to the murder of Syeid Alam escorted from the Rockhampton Police Station to watch house at the Rockhampton Courthouse.

PICS of wife shown to husband before co-worker killed, police claim.

Popular CQ artist paints stunning mural at Town Centre

BOLD VISION: Artist Luke Gannon from Out There Co. shows off a colourful new public art piece in the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park with fellow artists Bill Gannon and Jon Watson (centre background) mayor Bill Ludwig, left, and deputy mayor Graham Scott.

MOVES to paint CQ town after mural leaves decision-makers in awe.

Local Partners

Popular CQ artist paints stunning mural at Town Centre

MOVES to paint CQ town after mural leaves decision-makers in awe.

True cost of Rocky's flood, Cyclone Debbie revealed

Rockhampton Airport carpark. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK100111flood-a7

CYCLONE Debbie has left a huge bill for CQ towns and cities to pay.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

CQ mum hopes to turn The Voice red chairs tonight

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND pub favourite Brooke Schubert is hoping to turn the big red chairs on this season of The Voice.

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

Amber Heard

Tesla boss leads celebrity spotting on the Gold Coast

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

Dave Hughes skewered the A-list in his opening monologue

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

The Perfect Investment or Live-in Unit at The Edge Apartments

1002/ 102-108 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 1 $485,000

Exceptional in every way, this 10th floor residence has spectacular views across the Rockhampton sky line and sweeping views over the Fitzroy river. A magnificent...

BREATHTAKING VIEWS. OWN YOUR OWN PARADISE.

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $455,000

Move straight into this beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This home...

As neat as a PIN in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $325,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

REDUCED TO SELL!!

10/9 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is ... $159,000

If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is no better location then The Gardens Estate. Centrally located within walking distance from Schools...

STYLISHLY LIFTED AND READY FOR YOU

340 Rhodes Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $255,000

This partly RENOVATED Queenslander has all the makings of a SOLID Family home, with a GREAT YARD! - With a SPACIOUS open plan layout - showcasing a big yard ...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $238,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $549,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

MODERN FAMILY GEM - PRICED RIGHT!!

19 Bruce Hiskins Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

If you’re looking for a savvy design that is MODERN and representing GREAT VALUE check out this GREAT home at 19 Bruce Hiskins! - Stunning interior with GREAT...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

A Rare Offering In FRENCHVILLE!

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

BEAUTIFULLY designed Australian MODERNIST home, located in a secluded area in FRENCHVILLE. Remarkably different! Be Quick! - Designed with a difference in mind...

Rockhampton's 10 cheapest homes on the market revealed

BARGAIN: Rockhampton's cheapest houses, all under $140,000.

YOU won’t find a cheaper home than these 10 properties in Rocky.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!