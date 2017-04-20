Rocky's very own 'camel racer' is a local legend

Camel trainer John Richardson with Wookatook which won races at Forbes and Orange over the Easter weekend.

CAMEL RACING: John Richardson had nothing to do with camels until in the mid-80s he got wind of plans for the Great Australian Camel Race to be staged as part of Australia's bicentennial celebrations in 1988.

A former amateur jockey and horse trainer, he had a clear affinity for animals, relished the cut and thrust of racing and was always up for a new challenge.

Camel Racing champ: Capricorn Coast Camel trainer John Richardson has returned from Northern NSW with a couple of wins and talks of telling a tall yarn about braving Rocky's recent floods. Video CHRIS ISON

John knew that a 3200km camel race from Ayers Rock to the Gold Coast ticked all of those boxes and he had to be part of it.

He immediately invested in two camels, which he named Capricorn and Sapphire to reflect his connection to Central Queensland, and his new career was off and racing.

Capricorn, with jockey Gordon O'Connell on board, won the great race and John rode another of his own camels to victory in the only other endurance event staged in Australia - the International Endurance Camel Race - at Hughenden 20 years later.

Success has continued to follow the Yeppoon-based trainer, affectionately dubbed "The Camel Man", as his camels have raced at meets across the country.

John and Troy Richardson with Wookatook after the win in the Forbes Cup. CONTRIBUTED

But it's the dual victories at Easter that John rates among his most special.

His son Troy piloted camel Wookatook to victory in both the Forbes and Orange Cups, bringing home some impressive silverware and a healthy prize purse.

"It was a great weekend and we dusted some pretty smart fields down there," an elated John said.

"Wookatook was undefeated all weekend, winning five from five, and Troy went on to be named jockey of the meet at Forbes, which is a big thing.

"I'm so proud of Troy; he's a great kid and a great jockey. This is only his second year riding so he's done really well.

"That was such a buzz for me - father and son combining to get those wins.

"We always go down and win money but to come back with both feature events is pretty special."

Troy Richardson and Wookatook race away to win the Forbes Cup. CONTRIBUTED

And it wasn't only John's camel-training ability that kept the southern crowds entertained.

He regaled the thousands of spectators with colourful accounts of the way in which he got his camels out of a flooded Rockhampton.

"The race caller asked how I got there with all the flooding. I told him I had to swim Wookatook from one side of Rocky to the other and there were brown snakes and crocs snapping at his heels all the way," John said with a wry grin.

"I then had people coming up to me asking if this was the camel that had to swim across Rocky. It was all a bit of fun and everyone seemed to enjoy it."

John invests plenty of time in his camels and likes to spend at least three months preparing them for a race meeting.

"People seem to think that because it's a camel you just throw it a bale of hay and it's ready to race. There's a lot more to it than that.

"I love camel racing and it's a real family affair for me.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it and I don't intend to stop any time soon."