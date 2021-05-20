Camel racing returns to Rocky Show in 2021

After a week of cattle at Rockhampton’s biggest event, Beef Australia, now the stage is being offered to camels.

Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams announced the Rockhampton Agricultural Show would bring back camel racing this year on People’s Day.

Mr Williams said camel racing would be presented by The Capricornian at Rockhampton Showgrounds’ Centre Ring on People’s Day and would be followed by Rooftop Express and fireworks.

The Capricornian CEO Dale Grounds partnered with Rockhampton Regional Council to help make this year’s event a reality by sponsoring the Camel Races and the Rocky Show Volunteer Program.

“Volunteers are so important when it comes to running events like this and we wanted to recognise their efforts by sponsoring the Volunteer Program,” he said.

“The Capricornian team will be on-site at the show for the duration of the event and will also be joined by another very special guest.”

“We’re very excited to be unveiling our new mascot at the Rocky Show and we hope to get some help from the local community to decide on a name.”

FMX Kaos daredevil stunts, “one of the most extreme shows seen worldwide”, and Rooftop Express’ new Drovers’ Tale Show, which “will be an absolute crowd favourite”, will also make an appearance.

Advance Rockhampton’s manager of tourism and events Annette Pearce said there would be a multitude of events at the show.

“For our younger visitors – and those who are young at heart – we have a whole pavilion dedicated to your favourite farm animals,” she said.

“The Mr Real Estate Farmyard will be a big drawcard for all ages this year with the largest petting zoo we’ve ever had at the Rocky Show.

“There’s so much happening at the Show this year – from reptile encounters, magic shows, circus workshops and a great live music line-up – and all of this is on top of everyone’s favourite rides, sideshows, showbags, and competitions.”

The snake and reptile show will feature venomous and non-venomous snakes and pythons, lizards, crocodiles, and “creepy-crawlies”.

Street Science will be educating people about “the science behind everyday phenomena” and hosting workshops.

The 30-minute stage show will feature coloured fireballs and liquid nitrogen clouds.

If you just want to clown around, the Circus Workshops give you the opportunity to master the hula hoop, juggling, poi twirling, plate spinning and rhythm sticks.

Ringo the Magician’s Magic Show and workshops for kids will also provide entertainment.

The Agricultural show runs from Wednesday 9 June – Friday 11 June, with gates opening from 8am – 10pm with a full stage program 9am – 9pm.

The People’s Day Public Holiday is on Thursday 10th of June.

The show’s entry fee is $5.

For more details, to buy tickets and skip the line, head to the show’s Facebook page and website.

Additionally, track the program, plan your trip by downloading the free mobile app at www.rockhampton.eventapp.com.au.