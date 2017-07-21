24°
News

Camera firepower boost for Yeppoon's war on crime

21st Jul 2017 1:18 PM
Frontline police at Yeppoon will be equipped with Body Worn Cameras (BWCs).
Frontline police at Yeppoon will be equipped with Body Worn Cameras (BWCs).

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE officers in Yeppoon will be better protected with body worn cameras to be issued during stage two of the Queensland Police Service state-wide roll out by the Palaszczuk Government.

State Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga welcomed the significant advancement for the Queensland Police Service and said she was pleased to see the new technology delivering 12 cameras for the Yeppoon station.

The stage two roll out of the body worn cameras started this week and sees the total number of devices in use across Queensland increase to 5100.　　

Constable Amber Belford shows off one of the body worn cameras police in Yeppoon will start wearing as part of a state-wide rollout.
Constable Amber Belford shows off one of the body worn cameras police in Yeppoon will start wearing as part of a state-wide rollout. Ali Kuchel

In 2016, stage one of the BWC roll out delivered cameras for 26 police stations, 47 road policing units and 13 tactical crime squads within the south-east, central and north Queensland.

"These cameras have seen significant benefits to Police, and the Keppel community can feel confident knowing that local officers are equipped with evidence gathering technology,” Mrs Lauga said.

Constable Amber Belford shows off one of the body worn cameras Yeppoon police will start wearing as part of a state-wide rollout.
Constable Amber Belford shows off one of the body worn cameras Yeppoon police will start wearing as part of a state-wide rollout. Ali Kuchel

"This is a major advancement for police and delivers on the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to keeping our frontline officers safe.

"With 2400 new cameras distributed throughout the state as part of stage 2, as well as the redeployment of existing cameras to identified stations, the Palaszczuk Government has delivered the largest roll out of BWCs in Australia and the third in the world,” she said.

　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  keppel mp brittany lauga police cameras yeppoon crime yeppoon police

Tragedy to trafficking turmoil: Rocky man jailed for drug op

Tragedy to trafficking turmoil: Rocky man jailed for drug op

A SUCCESSFUL young businessman turned "sophisticated” drug trafficker never touched ice until his life dramatically changed aged 22.

BREAKING: Killer sentenced for stabbing death of Rocky man

Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton.

However, killer Sebastiano Garofalo found guilty on other charges

BREAKING: Man pinned by machinery in north Rocky

Ambulance

Emergency services are responding to reports of a trapped man

QFES mop up kitchen fire at north Rockhampton home

QFES, Fire, Fire TruckPhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Emergency services are responding to a house fire.

Local Partners

CQ town sad as last remaining bank announces closure

Towns residents are vowing to fight the pending closure of their ANZ bank, which would leave the town without a bank.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Rocky business owner's fight for worker's wages

NO CUTS: The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee owner Patti Mules refuses to pass on the penalty rate cut to her weekend workers.

Patti would rather look after her staff than make the extra money.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

ALWAYS the prankster, Channing Tatum decided he would go all out after wrapping his latest movie.

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

Peace and Quite

178a Barmoya Road, The Caves 4702

House 4 1 2 $449,000

Beautiful bush land surrounds this 5 acre lifestyle retreat only a short 15 minute drive from Rockhampton. This lowset 4 bedroom brick home features: andbull; 4...

Affordable with Potential

98 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $199,000

Renovators delight! Great location! Let this property capture your imagination. Full of fantastic original features and charming attributes this house is great...

Prestigious Family Home, Luxury Lifestyle

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $749,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly. The home...

Blink and you will MISS OUT!!!

36 Nathan Street, The Range 4700

House 2 1 1 $289,000

Perched high on Nathan Street sits this well presented home in an idyllic location, close to parks and walkways is the ideal property for first home owners to...

Amazing Renovated Duplex With 3 Bay Shed-So Many Profitable Options and Opportunities!

400 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $419,000

This fantastic Property offers so much versatility, options and opportunities, for everyone. Showcasing 2 x 2 bedroom renovated brick duplex PLUS separate 9m X...

Opportunity is knocking!

5 Thomas Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This modern low set home is situated in a quiet area of Gracemere, surrounding itself by other quality homes. At this pocket pleasing price, this could be a new...

Modern Lowset Brick Home In A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!

4 Brooks Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $425,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home. If you are looking property for a quiet location and a house that ticks all the boxes...

Great Value Family Home

4 Mimosa Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 4 $289,000

You'll love the lush tropical garden welcome of this family home, located in a quiet neighbourhood of quality homes. This property boasts; -Private entry way that...

Golden Opportunity - Triplex Returning $620p/w

1, 2 and 3/304 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

6 3 3 $445,000

Situated in the heart of Frenchville is where you will find your next investment property, ripe and ready to add to your portfolio. With all three units currently...

Minutes from the Beach…your Coastal Haven awaits!

1 George Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Living is made easy in this beautifully renovated double brick home elevated to capture stunning Ocean Views! Situated just a short walk to the beach or a few...

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale