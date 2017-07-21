Camera firepower boost for Yeppoon's war on crime

Frontline police at Yeppoon will be equipped with Body Worn Cameras (BWCs).

POLICE officers in Yeppoon will be better protected with body worn cameras to be issued during stage two of the Queensland Police Service state-wide roll out by the Palaszczuk Government.

State Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga welcomed the significant advancement for the Queensland Police Service and said she was pleased to see the new technology delivering 12 cameras for the Yeppoon station.

The stage two roll out of the body worn cameras started this week and sees the total number of devices in use across Queensland increase to 5100.

Constable Amber Belford shows off one of the body worn cameras police in Yeppoon will start wearing as part of a state-wide rollout. Ali Kuchel

In 2016, stage one of the BWC roll out delivered cameras for 26 police stations, 47 road policing units and 13 tactical crime squads within the south-east, central and north Queensland.

"These cameras have seen significant benefits to Police, and the Keppel community can feel confident knowing that local officers are equipped with evidence gathering technology,” Mrs Lauga said.

Constable Amber Belford shows off one of the body worn cameras Yeppoon police will start wearing as part of a state-wide rollout. Ali Kuchel

"This is a major advancement for police and delivers on the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to keeping our frontline officers safe.

"With 2400 new cameras distributed throughout the state as part of stage 2, as well as the redeployment of existing cameras to identified stations, the Palaszczuk Government has delivered the largest roll out of BWCs in Australia and the third in the world,” she said.