Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Bancroft has been named in Perth’s 13-man squad against Hobart. Picture: Richard Wainwright
Cameron Bancroft has been named in Perth’s 13-man squad against Hobart. Picture: Richard Wainwright
Cricket

Bancroft named to make competitive return

29th Dec 2018 2:24 PM

CAMERON Bancroft has been named to make his return to competitive cricket in the Perth Scorchers' Big Bash League match against the Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday.

Bancroft's nine-month suspension came to an end on Saturday and the Scorchers have wasted no time bringing him back into the fold, picking him in a 13-man squad to play Hobart at Launceston.

The opening batsman was sent to the sidelines for nine months by Cricket Australia after being caught red-handed tampering with the ball in Cape Town.

Captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were dealt heftier punishments, with both banned from international duty and professional domestic cricket in Australia for 12 months.

Smith was punished for failing to act on knowledge of a "potential plan" and attempting to cover up the details of the tampering, while Warne was fingered as the mastermind of said plan.

Perth Scorchers squad: Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Will Bosisto, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Michael Klinger, Usman Qadir, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, David Willey

More Stories

Show More
bbl big bash league cameron bancroft david warner perth scorchers steve smith
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Have you seen these bikes? Christmas gifts stolen from yard

    Have you seen these bikes? Christmas gifts stolen from yard

    Crime Two eight and nine year-old girls just want their presents back

    NEW YEARS: Hot and sunny with a slight chance of rain

    premium_icon NEW YEARS: Hot and sunny with a slight chance of rain

    Weather CQ weather for the weekend predicted by BoM

    • 29th Dec 2018 1:31 PM
    And the winner is: Neil shares his 2018 gardening highlights

    premium_icon And the winner is: Neil shares his 2018 gardening highlights

    Gardening From the best display to the 2018 survivor, most unusual and retro

    Which event are you most excited for in 2019?

    Which event are you most excited for in 2019?

    News Here are our top six events our region will host next year

    Local Partners