Bancroft’s most alarming ball-tampering admission

Cameron Bancroft's surprise at the public reaction to his lie about sandpaper explains why people have lingering suspicions over the ball-tampering scandal.

The lowest profile of the three banned cricketers has experienced a fulfilling journey of self-discovery since his life changed forever in Cape Town and deserves credit for his willingness to look in the mirror.

To have a 25-year-old seasoned first-class player convinced he would have felt just as bad had he not cheated in Cape Town is perhaps one of the more alarming admissions about the entire ball-tampering affair.

Bancroft's frank honesty raises concerning questions about what sort of bubble the Australian team were really living in at the time.

However, there was one answer in Bancroft's exclusive tell-all with Adam Gilchrist on Fox Cricket which revealed the naivety that has prompted Australians to so dramatically lose trust in Australian cricket.

Bancroft conceded he and Steve Smith didn't fully grasp the magnitude of what the public fall-out might be, and Gilchrist then asked him if that's why he initially lied about sandpaper being the foreign agent he used to try and change the condition of the ball.

In the post-match press conference, Bancroft had spun a tale about the yellow object being tape.

Bancroft responded to Gilchrist by implying he was perplexed that people became as fixated on the object used as they were about the act itself.

"Yeah that's actually really interesting that. I obviously, a) lied about it, which is the truth. But for me the fascinating thing about the whole discussion was the (real issue) got forgotten about," said Bancroft.

"(That was) the fact I went out with an intentional decision to tamper with the ball."

Bancroft’s suspension comes to an end this weekend. Picture: AAP

Bancroft is right that the fact it was sandpaper matters little in the overall scheme of things.

But what he doesn't seem to have grasped is that his seemingly innocent white lie about the sandpaper is at the heart of why people feel they don't really know the full story about the events in Cape Town and what preceded them.

Cricket Australia have been light on details, and significant question marks remain about who knew and when this all started.

People felt that if Bancroft could lie about something so minor, what could they believe?

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live. SIGN UP NOW!