The moment of magic that won it for Maroons

CAMERON Munster, you have done it again.

Munster reprised the matchwinning heroics of his Queensland debut to produce another moment of magic to inspire the Maroons' 18-12 defeat of NSW in another Origin epic.

Exactly 12 months ago, in the 2017 Suncorp decider, Munster delivered one of the great Origin debuts, terrorising NSW in midfield as he set-up the series-winning try for prop Jarrod Wallace.

This time, with Queensland staring at their first 3-0 rout in 18 years, Munster stepped up again.

Proving he is a man who relishes pressure and the biggest stages, the Maroons pivot took the ball in the 58th minute with scores locked at 12-all and began writing another glorious script.

He propped and stepped. He laid eyes on NSW hulk David Klemmer, who was beginning to tire. Bang. Munster ghosted right then shimmied to the left, slipping past Klemmer before surging into the backfield and linking with Maroons back-rower Gavin Cooper.

Cameron Munster takes off to set up the winning try for the Maroons.

As the NSW cover converged, Cooper turned to see flying halfback Daly Cherry-Evans, who raced away to score under the posts.

Munster's magic edged the Maroons clear at 18-12. The scoreline would not change for the final 22 frantic and furious minutes.

"He is one of those special players, he can be a long-term Origin player," Queensland coach Kevin Walters said.

"Cameron has only played four Origin games. When he understands how good he can be, he will be an ever better player."

Typifying Munster's self-belief, the classy pivot fought back after throwing a first-half intercept pass for Tom Trbojevic's try which kickstarted NSW's resurrection.

It could have broken Munster. It didn't. Even in the dying minutes, when he dislocated his finger, Munster refused to concede defeat.

"It was great to see Cam fight back," Maroons fullback Billy Slater said.

"Rugby league is so important to him, it was good to see him not go back into his shell after that mistakes.

"He fought back and made the winning line-break to win it for us."