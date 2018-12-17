Menu
Cameron Munster joins the camp for the Queensland Origin Team at Rydges, Southbank. Pics Adam Head
Rugby League

Munster: Storm No.1 means more than Origin gig

by The Courier-Mail
17th Dec 2018 11:35 AM

Storm and Queensland sensation Cameron Munster has admitted his desire to play at fullback for the Storm is so great that he'd be willing to give up his Queensland No.6 jumper.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with The Courier Mail's Peter Badel, Munster opened up about the toughest month of his life, revealing he received threats after his grand final shocker and was left heartbroken by the tragic suicide of a footballing friend.

 

Cameron Munster during Game 3 of the 2018 State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium.
Speaking about his on-field desires, Munster said he was keen to replace the retired Billy Slater as Melbourne fullback - even if it could cost him his Queensland No. 6 jumper.

"Fullback has always been my favourite spot, it's all I wanted to do," he said.

"I didn't expect myself to adapt so easily to the five-eighth role.

"It's a discussion that me and 'Bellyache' (coach Bellamy) have had and what is best for the team.

"My ambition is to wear the Storm No. 1 jumper and if it means I lose the Queensland and Australian five-eighth jumpers, well that's something I have to face up to."

billy slater cameron munster melbourne storm
News Corp Australia

