Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Munster sinbinned in the first half.
Cameron Munster sinbinned in the first half.
Rugby League

Munster’s grand final shocker

30th Sep 2018 9:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MELBOURNE'S Cameron Munster saved his worst for last, producing a shocker in the NRL grand final.

The Australian and Queensland representative was sinbinned twice, the first time that's happened in grand final history, missed three tackles and made two errors.

The ultimate brain snap came in the 78th minute when he kicked a prone Joseph Manu in the head and was sent to the bin for a second time.

He also bombed a certain try by holding the ball in a three-on-one situation, after initially being sinbinned in the first half for holding down.

 

Cameron Munster of the Storm during the 2018 NRL Grand Final.
Cameron Munster of the Storm during the 2018 NRL Grand Final.

 

Of the kick on Manu, Phil Gould said: "For the last few sets of six, a couple of the Storm players have been looking for some cheap victories. He gets up and, bang, kicks him in the back of the head.

"It wasn't a big one. He has been running into tackles, the game is over and that is frustration. I think it is a sendoff."

Related Items

Show More
cameron munster melbourne storm nrl grand final sin bin sydney roosters

Top Stories

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    Community LIST of some businesses open on the Queen's Birthday holiday

    Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    premium_icon Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    Crime He needs lifelong care for 'catastrophic injuries'

    Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    premium_icon Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    Politics The car park will be a hot spot for CQ exercise buffs.

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Breaking GROUP of 11 became isolated by a fast moving fire front yesterday

    Local Partners