Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Smith of Australia (left) and teammate Cooper Cronk.
Cameron Smith of Australia (left) and teammate Cooper Cronk.
Rugby League

Smith, Cronk feud goes public

by Phil Rothfield
1st Jul 2018 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bitter falling out between long-time Storm, Maroons and Kangaroos teammates Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk spilt into the public arena in the middle of Adelaide Oval on Friday night after the Roosters v Storm game.

At full-time Cronk stopped and hugged most of his former teammates but hardly even acknowledged Smith. It became the subject of much discussion on social media.

After the game Cronk and Roosters assistant coach Matt King joined the Melbourne players and coaching staff at Adelaide's Pullman Hotel for a few beers at Storm's after match function.

Again there was no communication between Cronk and Smith.

Their feud erupted when Cronk quit the Storm at the end of last season to join the Roosters.

A few weeks later Smith didn't attend Cronk's wedding.

At the time Smith said: "I was as upset as anyone at the club when he came over my house and told me he was leaving, I was quite shocked and taken aback.

 

Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk appear to have a fractured relationship. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk appear to have a fractured relationship. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

"I would've loved for Cooper to finish his career at the Storm. It wasn't to be so my mentality now as captain and one of the leaders in our team is to do the very best we can with the squad we have at the moment and that's by not thinking about wishing Cooper was here."

Cronk did not reply to a text message we sent to him on Saturday.

Related Items

cameron smith cooper cronk nrl storm

Top Stories

    16-year-old viciously bashed on the Capricorn Coast

    16-year-old viciously bashed on the Capricorn Coast

    Breaking Mum of victim pleads for anyone with more information to come forward

    • 1st Jul 2018 5:10 PM
    Penalty rate debate in Capricornia after unfavourable poll

    premium_icon Penalty rate debate in Capricornia after unfavourable poll

    Careers Poll says a majority of want the penalty rate cut reversed.

    • 1st Jul 2018 5:40 PM
    ‘Energy healer’ stuns journo: 'What i saw was compelling'

    ‘Energy healer’ stuns journo: 'What i saw was compelling'

    Health He sits with his eyes closed, lids fluttering, and cups his hands.

    WWE wrestler dies of brain cancer

    WWE wrestler dies of brain cancer

    News MATT Cappotelli has lost his battle aged 38.

    Local Partners